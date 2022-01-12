ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal snap up wonderkid Lino Da Cruz Sousa from West Brom as the 16-year-old left-back, who has represented England at Under-16 level, becomes Mikel Arteta's first signing of the January window

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Arsenal have completed the signing of wonderkid Lino Da Cruz Sousa from West Brom as Mikel Arteta makes his first move of the January window.

The 16-year-old has been part of the Baggies' youth setup and has been playing two years above his age group in their Under-18s side.

The left back, who is part Brazilian, has already represented England at Under-15 and 16 level and has been earmarked as a future talent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGBF5_0djGJiCy00
West Brom's Lino Da Cruz Sousa (left) has become Mikel Arteta's (right) first January singing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CqphA_0djGJiCy00

West Brom coach Peter Gilbert previously said, via The Sun: 'Lino's an athletic full-back, reads the game well, has a lovely left foot.

'It's not often a 16-year-old plays an entire season with the 18s, but that's credit to him because he has so much potential.'

Arsenal academy boss Per Mertesacker had highlighted the left back position as an area the Gunners need to strengthen at youth level, according to football.london.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjsSG_0djGJiCy00
Arsenal academy boss Per Mertesacker (left) highlighted left back as an area to strengthen

In addition to fulfilling Arsenal's full-back needs, Sousa can also play higher up in midfield.

Sousa's close control and dribbling ability had reportedly attracted the attention of several top-flight sides but Arsenal fought of the competition to secure his signature.

The youngster is the first piece of Mikel Arteta's January business but the Gunners boss is expected to bring in more fresh faces, with a new striker a priority.

The Spanish manager is desperate for a new forward to lead the line as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at the Emirates looks uncertain, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah's contracts are set to expire in summer.

Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic has been heavily linked with the north London side but Arsenal face competition in their pursuit of the Serb with Tottenham, Manchester United and Juventus also believed to be interested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0foCLg_0djGJiCy00
Arsenal have been heavily linked to Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic (centre)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool vs Arsenal result: Player ratings as Gunners survive Granit Xhaka’s red card

Arsenal defended valiantly with ten men to earn themselves a draw against Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Granit Xhaka’s early red card left Arsenal to battle through the remainder of the game a man down and the north London side immediately resorted to attempting to shut up shop.Despite their command of the ball, boasting almost 80% of possession, Liverpool struggled to fashion clear-cut opportunities with their best chance falling to Takumi Minamino at the death as he blazed over the bar from close range. Arsenal’s players celebrated at full-time after a valiant clean sheet that leaves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Per Mertesacker
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Peter Gilbert
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City show Chelsea there is no Premier League top two or top three – only a top one

The title race is over now, apparently. You know, the one that ended a few weeks ago. Manchester City already looked like being crowned champions for a fourth time in five years before this twelfth consecutive league win. After it, it seems a nailed-on certainty. There is a faint and remote possibility of a challenge from Liverpool, now 14 points back but with two games in hand. This was a meeting of the top two, though, and it only reinforced the theory that there is in fact only a top one.That was demonstrated not so much by the result, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves survive late Southampton fightback to maintain European bid with home win

Wolves survived a late Southampton fightback to maintain their European push.Raul Jimenez’s penalty, Conor Coady’s first Molineux goal for six years and Adama Traore’s injury-time effort earned a 3-1 win.James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick pulled a goal back for the Saints and Romain Perraud hit the bar just before Traore sealed victory for the hosts.Bruno Lage’s side were not at their vibrant best but it was enough to squeeze past the Saints to sit eighth in the Premier League.They are just two points adrift of the top six while mid-table Southampton slipped to a seventh defeat of the season.There was little...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#England#Manchester United#Baggies#Brazilian#Spanish#Serb#Juventus
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to make the Manchester United squad to face Aston Villa AGAIN after missing FA Cup tie at Old Trafford… out-of-form Marcus Rashford also misses out as teenager Anthony Elanga starts

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were not included in Manchester United's match-day squad to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday night. Ronaldo, 36, had missed Monday's FA Cup victory over Aston Villa with a small muscular problem. And the Portuguese star was ruled out of Saturday's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Daily Mail

Philippe of faith! Coutinho stars to salvage Aston Villa a point against Manchester United as Brazilian marks his debut with an assist and a late goal after being thrown on by Steven Gerrard

They called him The Magician at Liverpool, though throughout his time at Barcelona, they considered him more of a curse, with his £142m price tag. Yet here at Villa Park, making an extraordinary cameo debut, Philippe Countinho looked a man revitalised, an iconic player once more and, in the warm embrace of a fan base desperate to love him, a wizard reborn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The blame at Everton goes far deeper than Rafael Benitez

“Sometimes it only takes one person from outside to destroy a beautiful love affair.”Lucas Digne’s heart-rending farewell to Everton supporters before his £25m move to Aston Villa is a masterpiece of the player-exit genre. It underlines his commitment to his former club while skewering Rafael Benitez in a single movement. There’s nothing like farting as you’re just about to leave the lift – especially if it’s going down. You poison the atmosphere but you need to be careful. The bad smell clings to you, too.The away end at Carrow Road will be especially toxic tomorrow. Benitez cannot afford to drop...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City vs Chelsea result: Five things we learned as Kevin De Bruyne strike extends Premier League gap

Manchester City increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points as Kevin De Bruyne’s strike earned the defending champions a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea. City dominated possession in the first half but Jack Grealish was denied an opening goal when Kepa Arrizabalaga blocked his shot with an outstretched leg. Romelu Lukaku went close after the break but saw a curling effort saved by Ederson. The hosts took the lead in the 70th minute when De Bruyne curled in an excellent strike past Kepa from outside of the box, Chelsea continued to struggle to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon. United left victorious when the two sides met just a few days ago in the FA Cup third round after Scott McTominay struck the game’s only goal inside eight minutes. Ralf Rangnick’s side still have plenty of ground to make up in the league, though, with the club six points adrift of the top four heading into the weekend as Cristiano Ronaldo publicly urged his teammates to improve their attitudes. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEVilla have been showing their own intent in the transfer window with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'No shame': Chelsea fans are left fuming with Romelu Lukaku AGAIN after their record signing shares a handshake and embrace with Belgium team-mate Kevin De Bruyne after their loss to Man City

Romelu Lukaku attracted the ire of some Chelsea fans online after he shook hands with Kevin De Bruyne following the Blues' 1-0 defeat against Manchester City. The two Belgium teammates had contrasting afternoons at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with De Bruyne scoring the winner as City opened up a 13-point gap over Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal and Tottenham’s differing transfer plans sum up north London derby mood

The different transfer plans sum up the different moods in north London ahead of Sunday’s derby. Where Tottenham Hotspur are tentative and looking to see what they can do, Arsenal are feeling a bit bullish again.Antonio Conte knows that he has to sell to buy, so Spurs are investigating what is actually possible. Daniel Levy thinks there is little value in January. Arsenal are meanwhile still hopeful that a deal can be struck for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.It’s funny how quickly things turn in football. Arsenal have gone from an aimless club undergoing an identity crisis, who couldn’t hope to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

James Justin poised to end year-long injury absence for Leicester

James Justin is poised to make his Leicester City comeback to end his year-long injury nightmare.The defender is likely to be included in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Burnley.He has been out since February 2021 with the serious knee injury he suffered in the FA Cup against Brighton.Justin played 45 minutes for the Under-23s against Chelsea on Saturday and is due to be available for the game at Turf Moor.Boss Brendan Rodgers said: “He came through very well, it was initially getting the first appearance in. He felt good in the game. He has trained very well...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

288K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy