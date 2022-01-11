Homes & Interiors Auction

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThis auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. Modern Turkish style rug. South West Persian carpet runner. South West Persian prayer mat; and a Turkoman mat. Lot 122. Lot 123....

Naples Daily News

Theory Design creating interior for custom home in Fort Myers

An internet search for ‘horse country homes’ generates countless images of cottage- or farmhouse-style residences beyond fields of majestic creatures. When a busy young family decides to move into one of those residences, it may take some out-of-the-box inspiration to reimagine the property. That’s the approach Theory Design’s Vice President of Design, Ruta Menaghlazi, and Senior Interior Designer, Paula Myette, are applying to Seagate Development Group’s custom home, breaking ground this month off Daniels Parkway and Palomino Lane in Fort Myers.
the-saleroom.com

160th auction: art, antiques, watches, jewelry and varia

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 2100. Lot 2101. Lot 2102. Lot 2103. Lot 2104. PORCELAIN FIGURE "SAROTTI MOOR" Lot...
orlandomagazine.com

2022 Home Design Award Spotlight: Ted Maines Interiors

Ted Maines Interiors is an award winning, full-service interior design firm located in Winter Park’s Design District. Our bespoke interiors have been featured in local and national publications. OUR COMMITMENT. We are committed to exceeding our clients’ expectations on both residential and commercial projects by applying expertise in space...
bostonnews.net

Arts for Home Interior Design Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Law's Interiors, Rise Art, Callison, Gensler, IA Interior Architects

The Latest Released Arts for Home Interior Design market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Arts for Home Interior Design market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Arts for Home Interior Design market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Callison, Gensler, Rise Art, IA Interior Architects, HBA, Gold Mantis, Law's Interiors, Nest Casa, Perkins+Will, Dering Hall, Kevin Barry Fine Art & Stantec.
North West
lushome.com

Modern Interior Design and Home Decorating Ideas, the 20s Interior Trends

Interior trends of 2022 create an open space for maximalism. Colors and textures add interest to room decorating and brighten up outdoor living spaces, giving modern homes a trendy look. Minimalist ideas blend with exciting accents and colorful features or need to leave. Here are the top interior trends 2022 and modern Lushome ideas for stylish home decorating in the 20s of the 21-st century.
cococozy.com

Black Interiors Will Bring the Drama in 2022 – Home Design

Say goodbye to warm tones and bright colors in 2021. Black interiors are taking over the interior design world. Everyone has their own design style. Some people don’t like the all-white kitchen trend. Or the rustic neutral farmhouse looks that we’ve been seeing all over the internet. Personally, I have found myself steering away from bright white rooms. I’m not saying that I’m going to be painting my walls charcoal tomorrow. However, there is something that makes me go “WOW” when I see a dramatic black room.
Telegraph

The best affordable home updates the interior experts swear by

At this time of year, we naturally spend more time indoors, and our own four walls can start to feel a bit... samey. But there are plenty of simple, inexpensive tricks and hacks you can employ to freshen up your home. Stylist and interiors blogger Lisa Dawson joined us for...
lushome.com

Geometric Room Dividers Adding Mid Century Modern Vibe to Home Interiors

Geometric patterns are stylish ways to add mid-century modern accents to interior design. If you are looking to change your living spaces and bring a vibe of the mid-century modern style, here is the Lushome collection of beautiful geometric room dividers that beautifully help you start the interior redesign project. Here are a few room design tips and inspiring geometric screens that look unique and original.
lushome.com

Modern Bedroom Design, Trends 2022 Bringing Comfort and Chic into Spectacular Home Interiors

Modern bedrooms are spaces of personal comfort, privacy, and complete relaxation. People rest and recover at the end of the day and disconnect from their busy routine there. Modern bedroom design reflects people’s emotional response to the latest trends 2022 that bring elegant functionality and blend coziness with visual comfort. People gravitate towards tactile and aesthetic interiors, creating beautiful and relaxing bedroom designs. Here is the Lushome collection of modern ideas for bedroom designs demonstrating the latest trends 2022.
desiretoinspire.net

An interior designer’s Suffolk country home

I continue to dream of stately manors and castles in the countryside (far away from the frigid winters and uninspiring architecture of Canada I find so soul-crushing). This one built in the 18th century in Suffolk is home to interior designer Kate Earle of Todhunter Earle, and is full of character and history evident with the addition of a plethora of antiques and textiles. What a beauty.
Norman Transcript

Henry Home Interiors wins award for best single location furniture store

A Norman interior design and furniture store brought home a special designation from a national awards ceremony for the industry earlier this month. Henry Home Interiors was given the award for best single location furniture store at the Dallas Market Center and Accessories Resource Team’s 32nd ARTS Awards. Winning companies are selected in up to 28 categories including product design, interior design and regional selections for lighting and home accents, according to Dallas Market Center.
Get interior design inspiration at this weekend’s Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Does your home make you happy? It should be a place that’s welcoming, personal to who you are, and comfortable! This weekend, you can talk one on one with designers that can help you create that space. At the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show, you’ll find hundreds of local builders, remodelers, designers and home improvement services all under one roof at DeVos Place.
the-saleroom.com

My best auction buy: Justin Hast

Justin Hast, editor of The Watch Annual, watch photographer and writer. We had the great pleasure of speaking to Justin Hast, Editor of The Watch Annual, watch photographer and writer, to catch up with him all about his favourite auction find. What is your favourite find (for yourself) - from...
architectureartdesigns.com

Apartments Designed With The “essense of home” Will Make You Think Of Interior Makeover

On the ground floor, as soon as you cross the entrance of the building, you are greeted by an elegant space that corresponds to the old goal that has been preserved as it is, with its original marble floors, stuccoed walls, and hardly any accessories, except one antique table and a hanging lamp, to enhance the effect of “entering the house”.
Gear Patrol

This Is What Your Home Could Look Like in 2022, According to Interior Designers

Home design trends are constantly changing, and one never really knows what the trends will be until we're in the thick of it. Luckily, we know a few tastemakers, who have an insight into what the future holds in terms of home design. From bright interiors to how your bathroom is going to change, here are five design trends to expect for 2022.
Colossal

Ethereal Oil Paintings by Ekaterina Popova Glimpse the Warm, Intimate Interiors of Home

Within the confines of a canvas, Russian artist Ekaterina Popova nurtures the calm, familiar atmosphere of home. Her dreamlike interiors are comprised of blurred edges and thick brushstrokes in oil that cast a subtle haze over each scene, and Popova’s warm, impressionistic style lends itself to the lived-in feeling of her paintings: a quilt hangs off the edge of a mattress, a book rests in the window as if it was just set down by its reader, and the lunch remnants remain on a dressed table.
the-saleroom.com

TIMED WW2 Military Autograph and Book Auction

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 1796. Opening price 8 GBP help. help. Current bid 6 GBP help. Estimate 6...
Mic

These clever home hacks will make it look like you hired an interior designer

You’ve probably see them on social media feeds everywhere, taking up the bulk of your future home Pinterest boards and somehow seeming wildly out of reach. I'm talking about spaces — more specifically, spaces that look like they came straight out of a home catalog. While these all-marble kitchens and picturesque living rooms are likely put together by an interior designer, sometimes it's easier to do it on your own (and for half the price). That, my friend, is the beauty of the Amazon essentials listed here.
