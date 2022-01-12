ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks follow Wall St up as Powell says rates to rise

Trumann Democrat
 3 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher...

The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
Reuters

Wall St closes down, Fed speakers put rate hikes in focus

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Thursday with Nasdaq's 2.5% drop leading the losses as investors took profits, particularly in technology stocks after a three-day rally, while multiple Federal Reserve officials were out talking about inflation and interest rate hikes. Interest-rate sensitive growth stocks such...
Trumann Democrat

Asian shares skid, tracking Wall Street retreat

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares slipped Friday after a retreat on Wall Street that left the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%. Tokyo fell nearly 2% and Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul also were lower.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Will Fed blunder as consumer confidence slides?

Jan 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WILL FED BLUNDER AS CONSUMER CONFIDENCE SLIDES? (1000 EST/1500 GMT) A major policy error may be in the works as the Federal Reserve...
