S.Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has completed submission of the final data package, including the complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls module, to fulfill the prerequisites for emergency use authorization (EUA) application request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.

