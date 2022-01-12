ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

S.Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea has authorised use of Novavax Inc’s COVID-19...

kfgo.com

Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases at almost 78,000

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey recorded 77,722 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. There were 145 deaths related to coronavirus in the same period, the data showed. In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000.
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. forces in S.Korea raise COVID-19 alert amid record infections

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) raised its health protection alert on Saturday after posting its highest weekly tally of new coronavirus infections, at 682. The new cases bring the total infections to 3,027. U.S. forces has said nearly 90% of its soldiers, families and other affiliated people were vaccinated.
MILITARY
b975.com

Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month

-Novavax Inc will submit a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine next month, the company said on Friday. The announcement follows submission of final data related to the vaccine’s manufacturing processes to the regulator, which was a prerequisite for the emergency use authorization application.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wydaily.com

FDA Takes Actions to Expand Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken multiple actions in order to expand the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, Jan. 3, the FDA released a statement regarding the amending of the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, outlying the different measures its taken in order to facilitate this expansion. These steps include:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Novavax Submits Final Data Packages to U.S. FDA as Prerequisite to Emergency Use Authorization Application Request for COVID-19 Vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has completed submission of the final data package, including the complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls module, to fulfill the prerequisites for emergency use authorization (EUA) application request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Public Health
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral paxlovid authorised by MHRA

A second oral antiviral for the early treatment of COVID-19 has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Paxlovid — a combination of two active ingredients, PF-07321332 and ritonavir — was approved after final trial results suggested a five-day treatment course reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalisation and death within 28 days by 89% in high-risk adults with symptomatic COVID-19 infection, when compared with a placebo group in which treatment was started within 3 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.
INDUSTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Novavax and Serum Institute seek EUA for Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa

On SAHPRA granting EUA for the vaccine, SII will produce and market it in the region under the brand name Covovax. Novavax and the Serum Institute of India (SII) have sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) for the former’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.
WORLD
Seeking Alpha

Novavax down after report casts doubt on its ability to meet 2022 COVID vaccine targets

Two senior Biden administration officials believe that Novavax (NVAX -1.4%) may have issues meeting production goals in providing COVID-19 vaccine doses to low and middle-income countries, Politico reports. The company is still awaiting approval from U.S. and European regulators to start manufacturing, which could hamper efforts to provide vaccines as...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kfgo.com

German trade body warns of huge supply chain disruption over Omicron

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s BGA trade association warned on Wednesday of massive supply chain disruptions due to the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronarvirus, but said a long-term collapse of the supply chains was unlikely. German industry has been hit by supply shortages...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Okinawa, home to U.S. military bases, logs record COVID cases

(Reuters) – Japan’s southern prefecture of Okinawa reported record daily numbers of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, fueled by the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Okinawa, which hosts 70% of U.S. military facilities in Japan, said it recorded 1,829 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. The governor of...
MILITARY
Montgomery Business Scene

Montgomery County - Novavax Files EUA for COVID-19 Vaccine in South Africa; Omicron Ground Zero

Gaithersburg-based Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) continues Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) filings around the world. This time, the company is using its EUA filings in South Africa with its partner Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer measured by volume. Novavax said it is on the verge of filing an EUA with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Silver Spring...READ MORE.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Montgomery Business Scene

Montgomery County-based Novavax Applies For COVID-19 Vaccine in South Africa, Omicron Ground Zero

Gaithersburg-based Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) continues Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) filings around the world. This time, the company is using its EUA filings in South Africa with its partner Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer measured by volume. Novavax said it is on the verge of filing an EUA with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Silver Spring...READ MORE.
PUBLIC HEALTH

