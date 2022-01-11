ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

At one Texas prison, men are building community through radio

By Ailsa Chang
wlrn.org
 4 days ago

The Allan B. Polunsky Unit, a maximum-security prison in southeastern Texas, is home to one of the country's most restrictive death rows. The nearly 200 men on death row there are isolated from the rest of the prison population. They can't go to mess hall, the chapel, the main yard. They...

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 0

Related
tucson.com

A lifeline through prison walls

COVID-19 shut down access to most U.S. prisons, including the Arizona State Prison Complex — Yuma, where Shannon Gunderman volunteers with a group of Jehovah’s Witness ministers. Without warning, inmates were cut off from a robust Bible education program that included weekly Bible-based discourses, audience discussions, individual Bible studies and video presentations.
YUMA, AZ
themonitor.net

Coffee with Cops builds community links

The latest event gave the community another opportunity to meet Athens Police Chief John Densmore, as well as his staff. Densmore was hired as Athens’ police chief in Jan. 2021, succeeding Buddy Hill, who retired from the post after 29 years at the helm. “This is probably our second...
ATHENS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
folkworks.org

Still No Justice For Emmett Till

Did Black Lives Matter on August 28, 1955—in Money, Mississippi? How long? The most dastardly act of criminal torture, cruelty, brutality and murder took place on this continent 67 years ago this coming August 28, and the so-called Department of Justice has just closed the book on it without any resolution whatsoever. Emmett Till was the lightning rod for the entire civil rights movement—from Rosa Parks to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael—and the terrible inspiration for the most eloquent protest songs of our greatest songwriters from Bob Dylan and Len Chandler to Phil Ochs to Emmylou Harris—yet the horror of how he died in the small town of Money, Mississippi has never been seriously reckoned with. To say that what the Department of Justice did is unconscionable is an understatement. It is somehow unspeakable.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
iheart.com

RFK Assassin at Otay Mesa Prison Denied Parole

Governor Gavin Newsom has denied parole to the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in Los Angeles in 1968. In August, a two-person state parole panel recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, who's 77 years old, be paroled. Sirhan is serving his life prison sentence at the Donovan state prison Otay Mesa in San Diego County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dallas Weekly

The Legacy of MLK: How Its Been Whitewashed

Has the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. been skewed from the reality of who the activist was?. In 2016, the Washington Post reported that then -Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed decided to address the actions of a group of people protesting the killing of Philando Castille who planned on blocking off a highway. Reed stated that while he believed in the expressive rights of the protestors, he requested that they not block off freeways.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole

California’s governor on Thursday rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the 1968 slaying left a deep wound during one of America’s darkest times.Gov. Gavin Newsom who has cited RFK as his “political hero” and embraced the historical significance of his decision, rejected a recommendation from a two-person panel of parole commissioners. Newsom said Sirhan, now 77, poses an unreasonable threat to public safety.“Mr. Sirhan’s assassination of Senator Kennedy is among the most notorious crimes in American history,” Newsom wrote in his decision. “After decades in prison, he has failed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Radio
CBS DFW

Oath Keepers Founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes Indicted For Seditious Conspiracy Related To US Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment charging 11 defendants with seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The riot disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election. According to court documents, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, of Granbury, who is the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers; and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, were charged for the first time in connection with events leading up...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 men sentenced to decades in prison for armed robberies in Georgia, Texas

Three men who were arrested in Marietta more than five years ago will each spend time behind bars for their roles in a string of violent armed robberies in Georgia and Texas. Tyvonne Wiley, 25, of Marietta, was found guilty by a jury in May 2021 on multiple charges related to the series of robberies, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Kurt Erskine said in a news release. The other two defendants, 27-year-old Tevin Mitchell of Enid, Oklahoma, and 28-year-old Torey Starling of Marietta, each pleaded guilty to their charges.
MARIETTA, GA
Orlando Sentinel

Colombian national extradited to Florida pleads guilty to drug charges, DOJ says

A Colombian national participating in an international drug conspiracy pleaded guilty to drug charges. Gerardo Gomez-Lubo was in a Tampa federal court Wednesday for conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine into the United States, according to the Department of Justice. A court report says that sometime starting in September 2017 and through 2019, Gomez-Lubo was part of an international ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Hostage Situation At Congregation Beth Israel In Colleyville: 1 Hostage Released Unharmed

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas DPS agents, FBI agents, ATF agents, and local police are responding to an ongoing hostage situation at a synagogue in Colleyville. Authorities said a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting angrily in a livestream before the feed cut out. SWAT vehicles on scene of Colleyville hostage standoff. (credit: JD Miles/CBSDFW.com) At least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Escapee from Texarkana Prison Captured in Atlanta Texas

The Atlanta Texas Police Department reports that the escapee from the Federal Prison in Texarkana has been captured by APD officers and is being booked into the Cass County Jail at this time. Ramon Benjamin Fernandez, 29 is now back in custody. Ramon Benjamin Fernandez was originally sentenced in the...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy