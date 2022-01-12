ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.83

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.83)

Estimated jackpot: $295,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

