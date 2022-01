Humble Choice (affiliate link) has revealed their slate of games for January 2022. If you’re not already a member, you can subscribe to the service for only $12 per month for 12 months. Each month, you’ll get access to up to 10 new games for you to keep, discounts to the Humble Store, and access to their trove of 90+ game titles. In January, you can get a copy of Mafia: Definitive Edition and Between the Stars among others. You can find the full list below. Also, in the month of January, 5% of the revenue from Humble Choice will be donated to BuildOn which helps under-resourced urban areas.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO