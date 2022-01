On Jan. 6 construction of a barge at the Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding facility in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin got underway. That barge is special. It has the ability to fundamentally impact the Marcellus/Utica. How? It is an LNG bunkering barge–the largest such ship to be built in the U.S. What is LNG bunkering, and how does this all tie into the M-U? We will explain…

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO