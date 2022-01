FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham is looking for three individuals for its 5-member Board of Health. The mission of the Framingham Board of Health is to protect, promote, and preserve the health and well-being of all residents of the City of Framingham. Under Massachusetts General Laws, state and local regulations, and community direction, the Board of Health is held responsible for disease prevention and control; health and environmental protection, and promoting a healthy community.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO