ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

SHIBA INU 🔥 IF YOU HOLD 4,000,000 SHIB TOKENS YOU NEED TO SEE THIS! 🚨 SHIB PRICE PREDICTION

By Newcryptocurrencynews
newcryptocurrencynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video, we go over Shiba Inu Coin and the robinhood listing. Offer valid for U.S. residents 18+ and subject to account approval. There may be other fees associated with trading. See Public.com/disclosures/. 🔥Get Signed Up With Our PRIVATE Discord🔥. https://www.patreon.com/itsfinancebro. 💯Watch our latest VLOG💯. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCms7NDTaN-V4tPC9E0vJKQw....

newcryptocurrencynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance

Shiba Inu price has collected liquidity resting below $0.0000283, signaling a new uptrend’s start. A swift recovery above $0.0000283 will likely restart a 20% ascent to $0.0000341. A breakdown of the daily demand zone, ranging from $0.0000269 to $0.0000293, will invalidate the bullish thesis. Shiba Inu price has fumbled...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu price prediction: SHIB/USD maintaining bearish trend at $0.00003405

Shiba Inu price prediction appears to be bearish. The strongest resistance is present at $0.00003924. The strongest support is present at $0.00002205. The Shiba Inu price prediction shows us that the cryptocurrency has started the year with the same dynamics. The market has maintained a bearish trend where the price refuses to rise because the bears hold the market. By observing the market dynamics of the end of 2021, we can make predictions on how the cryptocurrency will have a positive incline coming soon. On December 30, 2021, the market was strongly bearish, and it maintained this trend the next day. On January 1, 2021, the cryptocurrency experienced a flash crash where the price fell but was able to regain its value shortly after. The current price of SHIB/USD is $0.00003405.
MARKETS
itechpost.com

Is the Shiba Inu Craze Over? Meme Coin Losing Popularity, But SHIB Price Increases

Meme coins are losing value amidst the bearish trends in cryptocurrency markets. The dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB), which showed a phenomenal performance last year, is also rapidly declining. Many traders are probably familiar with meme coins, which are cryptocurrency inspired by memes and internet jokes. Although its origins and...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB/USD stable at $0.00003094

Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today. The strongest resistance is present at $0.00003749. The strongest support is present at $0.00002823. The Shiba Inu price analysis has entered a bullish market and is likely to maintain this movement. The bears dominated the market a few days back, but the bulls have managed to fight it off and reclaim the throne. Following yesterday’s price spike, the price of SHIB increased significantly and reached $0.00003256, from $0.00002995. On January 15, 2022, the price gradually declined to $0.00003040 and remained around that threshold. Today the price has regained its bullish momentum and has risen to $0.0000395 while recovering some of its lost value. SHIB currently trades at $0.00003094.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Safety#Stock#Public Com#Finance Bro Llc#California Shield Law
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB/USD shows strong bullish dynamics towards the $0.00003200 mark

Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today. The strongest resistance is present at $0.00003855. The strongest support is present at $0.00002585. The Shiba Inu price analysis has been entered a bullish market and is likely to maintain this movement. The market remained bearish for the past few days, but the bulls have managed to pick up the pace and return as the victors. Following yesterday’s flash crash, the price of SHIB declined significantly after reaching $0.00003241, and it fell to $0.00002933. Today the price has regained its bullish momentum and has risen to $0.00003163 while regaining its lost value. SHIB currently trades at $0.00003163.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

SHIBA INU Price Analysis: Will SHIB Crypto Momentum Push It To A New High?

SHIB Coin price is currently seeing a breakout and can soon see a momentum to a new high. SHIBA INU has seen a gain of more than 12% in the intraday session. SHIBA INU bulls are currently gearing up to move for a new high. In contrast, SHIB/BTC pair has observed a gain of more than 12.5% in past 24 hours.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB/USD depreciates further from the $0.00002700 mark

Shiba Inu price analysis is bearish today. The strongest resistance is present at $0.00004062. The strongest support is present at $0.00002609. The Shiba Inu price analysis shows the price of SHIB/USD maintaining a bearish trend over the last 48 hours. With the volatility on the rise again, the price is sure to undergo an increment or a further decline; the price struggles at the $0.00002700 mark after reaching the $0.00002677 mark on January 11, 2022. The market remains bearish, and the price remains somewhat stable, staying under the $0.00002700 mark. The current price of SHIB/USD is $0.00002677.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Instagram
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB/USD maintains negative momentum at $0.00002809

Shiba Inu price analysis appears to be bearish today. The strongest support is present at $0.00002746. Yhe strongest resistance is present at $0.00004019. The Shiba Inu price analysis shows the price of SHIB/USD suffering a decline over the past few days. With the volatility on the rise again, the price is sure to undergo an increment or a further decline; the price struggles at the $0.00003000 mark after reaching the $0.00002809 mark on January 9, 2022. The market remains bearish, which could lead to further decline. However, with fluctuations, this may not be the case. The current price of SHIB/USD is $0.00002809.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu price presents a buying opportunity before SHIB rallies 30%

Shiba Inu price is at a potential reversal point and hints at a 30% upswing. In some cases, SHIB could provide an opportunity to accumulate at the retest of the $0.0000269 to $0.0000293 demand zone. A breakdown of the $0.0000269 support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis for the meme...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Stuck in a Limbo, Will Bulls Manage to Take Control?

SHIB has failed to sustain any meaningful rallies in the past week as the cryptocurrency has lost about 11% of its dollar value. The New Year celebrations had quite an impact on SHIB’s price action, which appears stuck at $0.000034. This is the exact mid-point between the key support at $0.000030 and resistance at $0.000038. Hopefully, volatility will return soon, and SHIB’s price will choose a direction.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu price prepares for a 20% rally as SHIB bulls look for a launchpad

Shiba Inu price is consolidating after a 30% run-up in three days, starting January 10. A retest of the demand zone, extending from $0.0000253 to $0.0000287 is likely before SHIB rallies 20%. A breakdown of the $0.0000253 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis. Shiba Inu price is contemplating a...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Whale Buys 58.9 Billion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Amid Robinhood Listing Rumors

An Ethereum whale with over $3.7 million in assets on its wallet has made a hefty investment in the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) shortly after a popular business account on social media claimed Robinhood is set to list SHIB “as early as February.”. According to whale monitoring resource...
MARKETS
GOBankingRates

Buying Crypto in 2022? Do This First

Did you get swept up in the cryptocurrency hype in 2021? If you didn't, maybe you're considering investing now. It's not too late to reap big rewards with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any of the "altcoins,"...
STOCKS
AFP

Suit says Google, Facebook chiefs OK'd market pact

Top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved in approving an allegedly illegal 2018 deal to cement their dominance of the online advertising market, US court documents revealed Friday. The US government filed its blockbuster lawsuit in October of last year, accusing Google of maintaining an "illegal monopoly" in online search and advertising. 
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy