Have you ever heard of the name Satoshi Nakamoto? And did you know that the digital wallet he owns makes him one of the 20 richest people in the world? But no one knows who Satoshi Nakamoto is and no one has accessed his digital wallet since late 2010. Even if you have never heard of Satoshi Nakamoto’s name or the stories behind him, we are sure you have heard of Bitcoin, the world’s most famous and valuable cryptocurrency that was created by someone under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

