Hyde Park homicide probe continues

By RICK PFEIFFER rick.pfeiffer@niagara-gazette.com
Niagara Gazette
 3 days ago
First responders tend to an injured party from the scene of a welfare check on Hyde Park Boulevard early Wednesday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. (Robshots photo)

Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives are still trying to piece together what happened inside a Hyde Park Boulevard apartment that left a man dead and a woman with serious injuries.

Almost a week after the incident, there are more questions than answers.

Falls Police patrol officers said they responded to a "check the welfare" call at about 12:45 p.m. Jan. 5 at a three-unit building at 511 Hyde Park Blvd., directly across from the former Falls Police headquarters. When the officers arrived they said they found blood evidence in a hallway and then "forced entry" into one of the apartments.

Inside, they found both a male and female victim, each suffering from serious stab wounds.

The male victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim, who was reportedly suffering from multiple stab wounds, was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital by ambulance before being transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

The woman has been treated for her wounds and is reportedly recovering, but has not yet spoken to investigators. She remains hospitalized at this time.

Detectives have not commented on the relationship, if any, between the victims.

Investigators have not yet released the names or ages of the victims, nor have they offered any indication of what may have happened inside the apartment. Detectives said Tuesday that their "investigation is continuing."

