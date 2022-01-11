ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Canvas Semester Essentials, Learning Tech Training, Panopto Training

By IT News
ecu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur ECU Canvas Semester Essentials provides key things you need to know at the beginning of each semester. Turning Technologies is our site-licensed audience polling technology. With Turning instructors can poll students in any application. Students participate in polls using the Turning Point mobile app or physical clicker devices....

itcs.ecu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
themadisonrecord.com

High Tech Home Training Center- Verhage Father/Son Showcase Home Training

MADISON- Having a high-tech training center in your own home is definitely a basis for excellent physical health and even larger plus when you consider the equipment and training area is used as a locale for others to utilize on a limited basis. For Victor Verhage (ver-Ha-guh) and his high school age son, Darren, having what is basically one of the most impressive high-tech rooms full of fitness equipment throughout the immediate area in their home has paid dividends for all involved.
MADISON, AL
linuxfoundation.org

Instructor training -- any additional training

I'm hoping to learn more about instructor training over this. There are things that I seem to be struggling with for the exam. Of course, the simple answer is study do the training, and I did! Honest!. I've run through the course in and out. I've also gone through the...
FITNESS
brookdalecc.edu

New Toyota Tech Training Begins In The Spring

Brookdale Community College has announced the launch of the Toyota Technician Education College Support (TECS) Elite program, a focused automotive technology option now available for Spring Semester registration that will prepare students for in-demand careers in the automotive industry. This new program will prepare students to be certified technicians at...
BROOKDALE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Education
City
Greenville, NC
nextpittsburgh.com

Apprenti PGH trains apprentices to fill Pittsburgh’s tech talent gap

Pittsburgh’s growing technology sector is creating job opportunities and Apprenti, a national tech apprenticeship program that has launched here in Pittsburgh, is training people to fill those jobs. “Ultimately our goal is to connect employers to a pipeline,” says Maria Fattore, who helped facilitate the launch of Apprenti PGH....
PITTSBURGH, PA
FireEngineering.com

Podcast: Fire and Training: Developing a Training Program

Doug Cline discusses developing a training schedule for the new year and how to make sure you are maximizing ISO credit for your training. He also reflects on line-of-duty deaths with the Seattle (WA Fire Department, Philadelphia (PA) Fire Department, and Boston (MA) Fire Department. The best way to keep...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Essentials#Google Meet#Smartphone App#Turning Point#Panopto Training#Panopto Basics Overview#Analytics
uctv.tv

UCSF Trains Surgeons in Orthopedic Trauma Through Digital Learning

Founded in 2006 by the UCSF Department of Orthopedic Surgery faculty and residents, the Institute for Global Orthopaedics and Traumatology (IGOT) is recognized as one of the leading academic and global outreach initiatives in the field of orthopaedic trauma. IGOT empowers through education, engaging a sustainable academic-to-academic partnership model with low and middle-income countries. Our in-country SMART courses have trained thousands of surgeons. This initiative has been amplified through our digital learning platform, including bi-monthly webinars and our groundbreaking IGOT Portal. To help support our mission or to learn more please click on igotglobal.org. (#37735)
EDUCATION
Vanderbilt University News

VERA trainings, VERA and SPA office hours, research administrator meetings to be held throughout spring semester

As the spring semester begins, Sponsored Programs Administration continues to support the Vanderbilt research community through regularly scheduled VERA office hours and faculty training sessions, SPA office hours, and Research Finance, SPA and Grants Manager meetings. VERA office hours. Scheduled every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Monday through Friday at...
COLLEGES
wraltechwire.com

Wake Tech increasing jobs training efforts with new biotech building in RTP

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – North Carolina community colleges across the state are preparing their students for well-paying jobs in the growing biopharmaceutical industry through public/private partnerships with biotech companies in their communities. The latest announcement comes from Wake Tech Community College, which recently launched a campaign, Building Tomorrow’s Talent,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Education
gatech.edu

Georgia Tech Economic Development Agency University Center Seeks Applicants for Community Development Studies, Training

ATLANTA — The Georgia Tech Economic Development Agency (EDA) University Center is now accepting applications from communities in need of assistance to identify, define, and support its workforce talent. To date, Georgia public health officials report more than 1.5 million cases and 26,621 deaths from Covid-19. The workforce analysis,...
ATLANTA, GA
nwindianabusiness.com

Beacon Health, Ivy Tech launch program to train more nurses

Beacon Health System and Ivy Tech Community College are collaborating on a new program designed to attract and train nurses who will work close to home. The new model will offer educational incentives to increase student enrollment and develop a pipeline of nurses to work for South Bend-Elkhart area health care providers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
cwbradio.com

Mid-State Technical College To Build High Tech Training Center

Mid-State Technical College officials are asking the city of Marshfield to get behind the school’s efforts to build a high-tech training center in central Wisconsin. MSTC President Dr. Shelly Mondeik told the Marshfield Common Council during its Jan. 11 meeting that the college is actively garnering support for its new Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering Technology and Apprenticeship, or AMETA, Center, to be built along Interstate-39 in the Stevens Point Industrial Park. “This is more than a lab,” Mondeik told the Council. “This is a destination center, something that all of our constituents can be really proud of.” In December, Mondeik and other college officials received a $9 million grant from Gov. Evers through the state’s Workforce Innovation Grant program, which will go toward AMETA Center construction, equipment and community-based student support services. “For Marshfield students who maybe have a hard time getting to the Stevens Point AMETA Center, we will have transportation vouchers,” Mondeik added. “We are working with the Wisconsin Automotive & Truck Education Association to be able to provide transportation to the AMETA Center. We will also have daycare dollars, because we know that that can be a barrier as well.” Beyond that support, Dr. Mondeik told Council members that major donors from Marshfield have stepped up to get the 53,000 square-foot AMETA Center off the ground. “Hastreiter Industries,” Mondeik said. “Wow, did they step up right off the bat. They have the permanent naming to our machine tool lab. They are a gold sponsor for us. H&S Manufacturing, what an excellent company. They have come back and donated three different times to us, because they keep hearing what good work we are doing, and they keep adding. I can’t speak more highly of them. And your banks, Associated Bank, Simplicity Credit Union, exceptional people. MACCI, they have been along side us through the whole process. Masonite, oh my gosh, we’re excited about the opportunity of what they could do for this building.”
MARSHFIELD, WI
Mid-Hudson News Network

FAA awards DCC grant for to train NextGen aviation maintenance techs

WAPPINGER – The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded Dutchess Community College a $450,000 grant to support students pursuing careers in aviation maintenance. The funding will support the new aviation maintenance technician education program that will offer airframe and power plant technician certificate and Associate in Applied Science degree programs.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy