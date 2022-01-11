Canvas Semester Essentials, Learning Tech Training, Panopto Training

Mid-State Technical College officials are asking the city of Marshfield to get behind the school’s efforts to build a high-tech training center in central Wisconsin. MSTC President Dr. Shelly Mondeik told the Marshfield Common Council during its Jan. 11 meeting that the college is actively garnering support for its new Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering Technology and Apprenticeship, or AMETA, Center, to be built along Interstate-39 in the Stevens Point Industrial Park. “This is more than a lab,” Mondeik told the Council. “This is a destination center, something that all of our constituents can be really proud of.” In December, Mondeik and other college officials received a $9 million grant from Gov. Evers through the state’s Workforce Innovation Grant program, which will go toward AMETA Center construction, equipment and community-based student support services. “For Marshfield students who maybe have a hard time getting to the Stevens Point AMETA Center, we will have transportation vouchers,” Mondeik added. “We are working with the Wisconsin Automotive & Truck Education Association to be able to provide transportation to the AMETA Center. We will also have daycare dollars, because we know that that can be a barrier as well.” Beyond that support, Dr. Mondeik told Council members that major donors from Marshfield have stepped up to get the 53,000 square-foot AMETA Center off the ground. “Hastreiter Industries,” Mondeik said. “Wow, did they step up right off the bat. They have the permanent naming to our machine tool lab. They are a gold sponsor for us. H&S Manufacturing, what an excellent company. They have come back and donated three different times to us, because they keep hearing what good work we are doing, and they keep adding. I can’t speak more highly of them. And your banks, Associated Bank, Simplicity Credit Union, exceptional people. MACCI, they have been along side us through the whole process. Masonite, oh my gosh, we’re excited about the opportunity of what they could do for this building.”

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO