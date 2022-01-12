Unearthing Camp Lawton

Faced with an ongoing pandemic and recruiting challenges, the US Army is for the first time offering up to $50,000 in bonuses for new recruits.The total amount each new soldier receives will vary widely, with some receiving $1,000 and others getting far more, based on their position, skill, level, and how long they plan to serve. Those who enlist for six years can receive the maximum amount. Others who join elite Army units like the Rangers or the Airborne programme can receive an extra $10,000. And for those ready to join right away, they could make up to $9,000...

MILITARY ・ 21 HOURS AGO