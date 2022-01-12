ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Unearthing Camp Lawton

themillennews.com
 3 days ago

While many of the items we’ve been processing in the lab from 2021...

www.themillennews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society rescues malnourished dog

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After being abandoned, Scarlet was taken in by the Human Society of Lawton, Comanche County, so they can bring her back to health, with the help of the community. After an Lawton woman found Scarlet, a 2 year old American Stafford Terrier, in her backyard last...
LAWTON, OK
dbusiness.com

Camp Casey

Camp Casey is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in Farmington Hills that provides horseback riding programs to children with cancer, rare blood disorders, and other life-threatening illnesses. It was founded in honor of Casey Foote, who passed at age 12 from bone and brain cancer. During the last years of her life, she spent many afternoons at a horse farm, riding and grooming her favorite horses, which her family said let her be a kid again. The organization offers a Horsey House Call program for children too sick to attend its regular summer camp programs and runs fundraiser events and sells branded clothing to support its programs, along with donations.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
southwestledger.news

Panel postpones Lawton redistricting hearing

LAWTON – People who want to weigh in on Lawton’s new voting ward map will have to wait until Friday. The Lawton Redistricting Commission, which is in charge of redrawing the city’s voting wards to account for population shifts over the past 10 years, was originally supposed to host a public hearing on the new map Wednesday afternoon at City Hall.
LAWTON, OK
southwestledger.news

Infrastructure and pandemic issues top priorities for Lawton in 2022

LAWTON — Lawton has several projects on its plate for 2022, including street upgrades and renovations to City Hall. At the same time, city officials are continuing to deal with the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Southwest Ledger recently interviewed City Manager Michael Cleghorn about the pandemic’s...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unearthing#Cooking#Confederate
kswo.com

“Washington’s Armor” filming at Museum of the Great Plains in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A film crew is in Lawton this week, using the Museum of the Great Plains as a backdrop for a new movie that follows the life of young George Washington. There’s a story we don’t learn in history class about George Washington. That’s the story Director of “Washington’s Armor” Tammy Lane wants to tell.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Army offers $50k to new recruits as it struggles to find numbers

Faced with an ongoing pandemic and recruiting challenges, the US Army is for the first time offering up to $50,000 in bonuses for new recruits.The total amount each new soldier receives will vary widely, with some receiving $1,000 and others getting far more, based on their position, skill, level, and how long they plan to serve. Those who enlist for six years can receive the maximum amount. Others who join elite Army units like the Rangers or the Airborne programme can receive an extra $10,000. And for those ready to join right away, they could make up to $9,000...
MILITARY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lexington Park native earns historian qualification aboard oldest commissioned warship afloat: USS Constitution

BOSTON – Seaman Durrell Brooks, a native of Lexington Park, Maryland, earned their basic interpretive historian qualification aboard USS Constitution, Jan 12. Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment. The basic interpretive […] The post Lexington Park native earns historian qualification aboard oldest commissioned warship afloat: USS Constitution appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
kswo.com

Deadline for Lawton-area scholarships approaching

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The deadline for scholarship applications for area high school students is fast approaching. More than $25,000 in Lawton Community Foundation scholarships is available to graduating seniors from Lawton and Comanche County high schools. Officials with the Lawton Community Foundation said in 2021, they gave 17 Lawton-area...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
kswo.com

Lawton redistricting meeting set for Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Redistricting Commission will have a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in Lawton. It’s happening at 2 in the City Hall Auditorium. This allows those who live in the area to give their thoughts on the proposed ward redistricting map for the City of Lawton.
LAWTON, OK
MilitaryTimes

US Navy works to speed up damage assessments, ship repairs

ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy is paying more attention to its battle damage assessment and repair capabilities, as it considers what it needs in order to win a war against a sophisticated adversary. Rear Adm. Eric Ver Hage, the commander of the Navy’s Regional Maintenance Center, said the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy