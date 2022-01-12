ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooking with Azure

 3 days ago

While hosting any event be sure and add Crock Pot Black Eyed Pea...

Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Canned Cherry Pie Filling Taste Homemade

Who doesn’t love a slice of warm cherry pie with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream on top? It’s the perfect dessert for everyone who doesn’t have to make it. Cherry pie making is a labor of love, and sometimes you’re just not feeling up to all of the pitting, chopping and sweating over a hot stove. The solution? Jazzing up canned cherry pie filling to get all the delicious flavor without hours of work.
Popculture

Burger King Adds New Whopper Variation to the Menu, But There's a Catch

More than 60 years after it first made its debut, the Whopper is undergoing a bit of a transformation. Burger King has rolled out a brand new variation of its most iconic menu item, transforming the Whopper burger into the Whopper Melt at select locations in Ohio for a limited-scale test run that has the possibility to see the new menu item roll out nationwide.
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan

I LOVE pizza and pepperoni is my favoriteright now. 1) To make the dough, add the water and yeast to your mixing bowl and let it sit for 10 minutes. 2) Add the olive oil, sugar, salt and flour. Mix everything together adjust water and flour if necessary to create a soft dough. Knead for 15 minutes, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, cover and let double in size.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

An introduction to zero waste cooking

Pela compiled a list of ways to reduce cooking waste in the kitchen, which can help reduce food spoilage, minimize packaging waste, boost environmental health, create nutrient-dense meals, and save money.
Boston Globe

A rainbow of cooking dishes

With the rise of the Omicron variant and people more wary of public gatherings, home cooking is back on the front burner. The MoMA Design Store is selling a useful and versatile ceramic baking dish that can be used on the top of the stove, on a grill, in the oven or microwave. The size is perfect for a single serving of mac and cheese or huevos rancheros; or for an apple crumble or a side dish of Brussels sprouts for two or three. It’s easy to clean, dishwasher-safe, and attractive enough to go on the table in any of its five colors. You might be tempted to invest in a wardrobe of these little Japanese pans (7.75 inches in diameter, two cup capacity) that are made in the Gifu region, between Tokyo and Osaka, and known for ceramics. Sowaca Cooking Pan, $30 ($27 for members), store.moma.org.
CBS Philly

Enjoy The Scent Of Chicken Noodle Soup Filling Your Home With Campbell’s New Candles

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — You can now enjoy the scent of chicken noodle soup filling in your home, without even cooking! Campbell’s just launched two limited edition scented candles: chicken noodle soup and tomato soup with grilled cheese. You can even open the candle like a can of soup by peeling off the lid. But good luck getting one online. Campbell’s is only making 2,000 of them, and the products are already sold out on the company’s website. They are priced at $24 each and 10% of the proceeds will go to Feeding America.
who13.com

What’s Cooking: Cooking Conductor Muffins

John Dawkins hung up his hat working on the railroad six years ago, but outside of that job, he’s been known for his culinary skills for most of his life. He shares a recipe from his new cookbook “The Cooking Conductor.”. Muffins. John Dawkins. The Cooking Conductor. Ingredients:...
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Southern Maryland Chronicle Recipe of the Week: A Twist on Traditional Burgers

(Family Features) Warm weather and grilling go hand-in-hand, and few dishes say summer like burgers. While traditional beef patties come to mind for many, there are also healthy protein options to satisfy that burger craving without sacrificing flavor. For example, salmon is a nutritionally well-rounded alternative that offers a variety of health benefits, and an […] The post Southern Maryland Chronicle Recipe of the Week: A Twist on Traditional Burgers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Axios Charlotte

10 vegan pizza options in Charlotte

What is pizza without cheese? For those who can’t, or choose not to, eat cheese it, can mean looking on in envy as others celebrate National Pizza Week. What’s happening: Axios Charlotte reader Brandi Collier asked us, on behalf of everyone who loves pizza but has a dairy allergy or is lactose intolerant, for suggestions on […] The post 10 vegan pizza options in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
