ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

From the Editor’s Desk

themillennews.com
 3 days ago

Ok, I did a bad thing Sunday. In lieu of church, I decided...

www.themillennews.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastendbeacon.com

Dave’s Desk@Ditch: Without A Community

“Without a community, it’s harder for a person to change anything. If you work in a hospital or a clinic, or anyplace where you have to practice compassion with people in crisis on a daily basis, you know that having colleagues who support you in that practice creates a much more healing effect. A good environment allows the best things in us to manifest. A toxic environment can bring out the worst things in us.”
ADVOCACY
firesideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: ‘Happy New Year!’

Pastor Sean McIntyre, Centralia United Methodist Church. Happy New Year! I hope that your holiday season was exactly what/how you needed it to be and that 2022 will be a banner year for you. I have a feeling that this year is going to be one to remember as a church. Plenty of new ministry opportunities are on the horizon and we will continue to shape the vision and direction of who God is calling us to be and what direction God is leading us.
CENTRALIA, MO
southhillenterprise.com

From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Thank You

Many should be thanked for their service in our communities, state, and nation; therefore, this column is to honor some of them. As we approach the beginning of the third year of Covid, we must look back in appreciation for those that have kept our clinics and hospitals available for us. Not only for the virus but for all the health issues that affect us. They did this despite the fear that they could catch or spread the virus to their own loved ones. They served us before there was a vaccine, in those early months amid news stories all around them of patients not surviving. They truly are to be admired for their service.
U.S. POLITICS
theameryfreepress.com

From the desk of the Publisher: Don’t get caught

Like you, I have high hopes for better times in the new year. I had the same hope for 2021, so let’s hope for the best and expect the worse for 2022. I was cleaning up after the snowfalls of last week and my mind wandered, as it usually does when scooping or blowing snow. I began thinking about being a good neighbor, random acts of kindness and trying hard to do something good without being caught.
AMERY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
sandiegomagazine.com

Letter from the Editor: Total Refresh

“You spent all afternoon at a spa? You can do that?” That was Troy Johnson’s response when I told him I’d just spent a sunny Saturday afternoon at a resort in North County getting a massage and hanging out at the pool. I booked that spa experience after a friend recommended it—I wasn’t ready to travel yet, but I was looking to treat myself and relax. Troy’s question sparked the editorial team to create a spa guide, our first ever on this topic, for our New Year’s wellness issue. San Diego has dozens of day spas, including at large resorts—which don’t require you to stay overnight to enjoy all the spa perks—at a variety of price ranges. But how do you pick the right one?
SAN DIEGO, CA
themillennews.com

MLK Celebrations cancelled

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee announced this week that they have cancelled all MLK, Jr. festivities for the month of January for the second straight year in response to the pandemic. “We feel the safety and health of the community is more important,” Johnnie Mae Sherrod with the committee explained. The committee also announced the 2021 Martin Luther King, […]
POLITICS
voice-tribune.com

Letter from the Editor January 2022

After what seemed like a never-ending year, I hope we can all step into 2022 with a humbling perspective. As Janice mentioned in her Publisher’s Note, this year is a ‘six-year’ symbolizing new direction and change, representing love, family and partnerships. In the spirit of this theme, I thought it would be appropriate to have my first editor’s letter of 2022 shift from its usual format. Not only to reiterate the evolving direction of the publication but to celebrate the two humans who inspire me to love honestly throughout all of my relationships – my parents.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

From the editor 1/6/22

I hope you all had wonderful holidays. We have some catching up in this issue a couple of meetings doubled up to tell you what happene while we were gone. We also have a story on Dennis Duval stepping down from the Library Trustees after 50 years (see page 6). That’s quite a run!
PAYPAL
Burnett County Sentinel

From the Editor's desk: Briefcase boys (copy)

“Progress is our most important product” General Electric Co. touted in a 1950 marketing campaign - that surprisingly never caught on. While ‘progress’ is hard to measure - except in football, baking and Constitutional Amendments – societal ‘progression’ is usually a way past a problem or a way to advance human success, safety or knowledge.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy