From the Editor’s Desk

Many should be thanked for their service in our communities, state, and nation; therefore, this column is to honor some of them. As we approach the beginning of the third year of Covid, we must look back in appreciation for those that have kept our clinics and hospitals available for us. Not only for the virus but for all the health issues that affect us. They did this despite the fear that they could catch or spread the virus to their own loved ones. They served us before there was a vaccine, in those early months amid news stories all around them of patients not surviving. They truly are to be admired for their service.

