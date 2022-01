APPLE VALLEY — The first woman mayor of Apple Valley and Town Council members took their oaths of office Monday night and then immediately got to work. “There is so much work that we have to do,” Mayor Mason Walters told the assembled crowd during the special town meeting. “There is so much organizational work that needs to take place. There’s so much updating that needs to take place.”

APPLE VALLEY, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO