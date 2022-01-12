MLK Celebrations cancelled

Biden’s visit included a stop at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, a ceremonial laying of a wreath at the crypt of King and his wife Coretta Scott King, private time with their family and a visit to the historical Ebenezer Baptist Church where King was once senior pastor. Biden also spoke from the Atlanta University Center Consortium, an institute that straddles Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, from which King graduated. On a day trip that only had the president on the ground for a few hours, there was an awful lot of MLK.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day arrives on Monday, Jan. 17. Below, we have 6 events across the Triangle, both in-person and virtual, that offer a chance for local families to learn more about and celebrate the life of Dr. King. Jan. 8. W.D. Hill Recreation Center, 1308 Fayetteville St, Durham.
A powerful leader in the civil rights movement of the 1950s and '60s, Martin Luther King Jr.'s death was felt with great pain. His messages of hope and strength did not die when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968. Instead, they had lasting and generational resonance. Martin Luther King...
After a pause in January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are on for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in The Woodlands. The event will take place at noon Jan. 17 — the national holiday that celebrates the birth of the civil rights icon and social justice leader. The setting is The Woodlands United Methodist Church at 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive in The Woodlands.
Come celebrate diversity, unity, and community at the City of Kissimmee Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration. This year’s city event is Saturday from 11:00am to 4:00pm at Kissimmee Lakefront Park. The energetic festival honoring the legacy of the late Dr. King will feature live performances from Gospel, R&B,...
(January 4, 2022 10:52 AM) Jackson College announced today the postponement of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration to the spring. Jackson College said they have made the difficult decision due to the increased cases of Covid throughout Jackson County. In a message, Kelly Crum, Chief Diversity Officer and Director of Diversity, Equity, & Belonging said, “Jackson College is committed to keeping employees and guests safe.”
Various events are again underway in the Huron Valley community to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This marks the 17th year of various community activities, contests and events organized by The Huron Valley MLK Day Committee that are aimed at encouraging volunteerism throughout the year. This year’s theme is “Lift Every Voice!”. It’s a well-established event entered on Dr. King’s message that aims to both inspire and remind people of the struggles of the nation’s past with respect to racial equality.
For the second year in a row, there will be no MLK March in the Alamo City. The board of the San Antonio Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announced the cancellation on Thursday. They say they pulled the plug on the 2022 event because of the recent surge of coronavirus cases due to the omicron surge. The march is promoted as the largest in the nation, and was scheduled for January 17th. Board members will meet on Monday to discuss what activities may still happen.
Colorado College continues its tradition of hosting the Colorado Springs’ commemoration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his continuing legacy with the All People’s Breakfast at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 17. The theme of this year’s virtual program is “It Starts With Me,” and includes personal stories from local trailblazers in government, education, and the arts. The event will be virtual in order to keep the community safe and in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.
HOLLAND — A partnership between Holland Public Schools and the city of Holland will bring the community together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. later this month. The city and school district are collaborating for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration event at the Holland Civic Center Place at noon Monday, Jan. 17. In person attendance will be limited and by invitation only due to COVID-19, but the event will be streamed on the city of Holland Facebook page and HPS website.
Belmont University’s annual MLK Week programming will begin Monday, January 17 and will continue through the next week in honor of the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. The events this year will take place both online and in-person; the full lineup of events can be found on Belmont’s MLK website.
Children’s Museum Houston and the Houston Defender have teamed up to honor civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., during the Museum’s 26th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Brought to you by Rep. Garnet Coleman, the event commemorates Dr. King’s legacy and his powerful call for equality, justice, and the end of racism in America during the civil rights movement.
Carolina will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy with a week of events focused on the theme of “What are we striving for?”. “In celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, we strive to honor his message of service to others, as well as diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for everyone in the Carolina community,” said Leah Cox, Carolina’s vice provost for equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer. “Each event planned during the Week of Celebration is designed to bring us together for inspiration, enlightenment and bridge-building.”
UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND — The University of Richmond’s 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration started today and spans the first weeks of the spring semester. This year’s theme — "We cannot walk alone" — will be the focus of a number of events and community conversations.
MSU’s 42nd annual celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place Jan. 14-21. The public is encouraged to attend the collection of events occurring throughout the week. This year's celebration events will be offered virtually. The 2022 MLK keynote address will be delivered by Tamura...
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. This year’s MLK Day Celebration will be hosted Monday, January 17, 2022, and will feature a prayer breakfast, March for Justice and Peace, and Monument Dedication Ceremony. The prayer breakfast will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the MLK Recreation...
ALMA — Alma College will remember the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a week-long slate of events designed to celebrate and reflect on the concepts of safety and social justice, including a worship service, guest speaker, blood drive and more. The week’s activities are...
All planned Martine Luther King, Jr Day activities in Palestine have been canceled, in support of the King family’s call for “no celebration” until voting rights legislation is passed. Parade coordinator Diane Davis announced the parade had been canceled Tuesday, Jan. 11. Davis reported that the locally...
Door open at 6 pm for a fantastic dinner and good seating. The Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble will celebrate Martin Luther King Day at Wilson's Live Music with music from the civil rights movement. Arpeggio, known for its original music which touches on the struggles and triumphs of African Americans in history, will lead the audience through a musical timeline. Band Leader, Warren Oree will narrate how the music is in harmony with being resistant and undefeated. Sherry Wilson Butler will be the special guest vocalist who will perform songs from Nina Simone, Abby Lincoln and other activist vocalists.
