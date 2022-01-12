MLK Celebrations cancelled

For the second year in a row, there will be no MLK March in the Alamo City. The board of the San Antonio Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announced the cancellation on Thursday. They say they pulled the plug on the 2022 event because of the recent surge of coronavirus cases due to the omicron surge. The march is promoted as the largest in the nation, and was scheduled for January 17th. Board members will meet on Monday to discuss what activities may still happen.

