Parkway Drive have announced a massive U.S. tour this May and June. The Aussie metallers will be bringing a fantastic supporting cast of Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder and Stick To Your Guns with them for the 22-date run, which kicks off in Baltimore on May 8 and finishes up in San Francisco on June 5. Bonus: they've also confirmed they'll be bringing their incredible "full pyro production" with them for the first time ever, too.

