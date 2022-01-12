ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

ZORRO Female-Led Reboot From Robert And Rebecca Rodriguez Now Headed To The CW

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a while since we had any updates on this one, but Deadline is reporting that the gender-swapped, small-screen reboot of Zorro that was being developed for NBC is now headed to The CW. Robert and Rebecca Rodriguez are still on...

comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Campbell
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Quentin Tarantino
TVLine

Boba Fett Stars Talk Danny Trejo 'Surprise,' Introduction of Young Mod Gang as 'Homage' to George Lucas

The following contains casting spoilers from Episode 3 of Disney+’s The Book of Boba fett. As expected as it was to see Danny Trejo pop up in The Book of Boba Fett — after all, filmdom’s erstwhile Machete has appeared in many of his second cousin Robert Rodriguez’s projects — it still snuck up on Boba himself. Trejo’s casting as a Rancor wrangler “actually was kept a bit of a surprise,” series lead Temuera Morrison told TVLine during the show’s Television Critics Association winter press tour panel. “I didn’t know until the last minute, until Danny got there that day for filming.” Morrison...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Honeymooners’ Reboot With Female Lead in the Works From Damon Wayans Jr. at CBS

A female-led reboot of the classic sitcom “The Honeymooners,” produced by Damon Wayans Jr., is in the works at CBS. Written by “Black-ish” and “Mixed-ish” alum Lindsey Shockley, “The Honeymooners” is described as a bold, female-fronted reimagining of the iconic working-class comedy centered around new wife, Ruth, and her husband, Alex, who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of household? Are they co-heads? Or no head at all? The multi-cam project — currently in the development stage — hails from CBS Studios, and Wayans Jr....
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Film Star#Cw#Modern Family#Mayans
womenandhollywood.com

Female-Led Reboot of “The Honeymooners” from Lindsey Shockley & Kelly Park in Dev at CBS

One of the most influential shows in TV history is getting a woman-driven reboot. A new take on “The Honeymooners” is in development at CBS, Deadline reports. From writer Lindsey Shockley and director Kelly Park, the reboot follows “new wife Ruth and her husband Alex who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of the household? Are they co-heads? Or no head at all?”
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

How to watch all the Zorro movies in order? New series to star female lead

The CW has recently announced the newest addition to the Zorro franchise re-imagined with a female-lead as the fictional character of Zorro. The film series which already features dozens of movies is now expanding as a drama series thanks to writers Robert Rodriguez, Sean Tretta and Rebecca Rodriguez who will also be the show’s director.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DEXTER: NEW BLOOD Full Season Review; "Delivers The Perfect, Bloody Conclusion To This Story"

WARNING: SPOILERS for the entire season of Dexter: New Blood follow!. Ask any fan of Dexter when the show started declining in quality, and they’ll likely agree it was after that stellar fourth season. Some might argue that it was always going to be difficult to top the quality of the titular serial killer’s battle with the Trinity Killer, but a change in showrunner did the Showtime series no favours. There was still a lot to love about the show, but the story started running out of steam and the eighth and final season has earned the dubious honour of frequently being mentioned on lists of the all-time worst TV show finales. It was bad, so the news that Dexter’s story would continue in Dexter: New Blood was welcomed by fans, albeit with a hefty dose of scepticism. In this series, we find Dexter living a new life in the snowy Iron Lake, New York as "Jim Lindsay." He’s managed to repress his old ways until a chance meeting with an intolerable local named Matt Caldwell pushes him back over the edge. Events spiral from there in typical Dexter fashion, with Dex soon realising that Matt’s father is also a serial killer. Further complicating matters is the fact his son, Harrison, has tracked him down, and much of what follows from this point on is classic Dexter...for better or worse.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Kung Fu’: CW Reboot Adds Vanessa Rao, Annie Q. & JB Tadena To Season 2 Cast

EXCLUSIVE: The CW is expanding the cast for Season 2 of Kung Fu, its reboot of the classic series, adding Vanessa Rao, Annie Q. and JB Tadena in heavily recurring roles. Following the explosive Season 1 finale, Season 2 picks up with Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the Shens in a great place: Nicky’s been using her kung fu skills to keep Chinatown safe, she and Henry (Eddie Liu) are only deeper in love with each other, and unlike season one, the Shen family are all in the know about Nicky’s extracurricular activities. Jin and Mei-Li have righted the ship and Harmony...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Zorro - Drama With Female Lead In Development At The CW

Zorro is headed to the CW. The young-skewing network has put in development a gender-swapped reimagining of the classic masked vigilante character.. Co-penned by the trio and to be directed by Rebecca Rodriguez, in Zorro, a young Latinx woman seeking vengeance for her father’s murder joins a secret society and adopts the outlaw persona of Zorro.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Honeymooners - Female-Driven Reboot In Development At CBS

A classic blue-collar comedy title from the CBS library is plotting a return. The network is developing The Honeymooners, a reimagining of the 1950s sitcom created by and starring Jackie Gleason. The multi-camera project hails from Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow’s Two Shakes Entertainment and CBS Studios where the company has been based.
TV SERIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Has EUPHORIA Actress Storm Reid Been Cast As Riley In HBO's THE LAST OF US Series?

Production of HBO's live-action television series based on Naughty Dog's The Last of Us video game is well underway. Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) will star as Joel and Ellie, and the cast also includes Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess and, just last month, the series added Nick Offerman as Bill.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy