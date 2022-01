Whether you’re looking for a new pair of yoga leggings to practise your sun salutations in or simply to wear while cocooning on the sofa, the best yoga leggings are – in our experience – high waisted, soft and stay put without squeezing, pinching or indenting your stomach.Some people may think any old pair of gym leggings will do for yoga – but they’re wrong. Yoga leggings should be breathable, stretchy and feel like a second skin – free from distractions.So, as tempting as it may be to just throw on your favourite pair of running leggings while you contort...

WORKOUTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO