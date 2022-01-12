Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder & Stick To Your Guns tour announced

Cheers and well wishes to Chicago four-piece REZN, who’ll follow-up the East Coast tour they did at the end of 2021 by heading West starting March 12 in Minneapolis. It’s a not-insignificant run, more than two weeks out in the Upper Midwest, looping through Seattle and Portland, down the coast and back through the desert in time to rest up ahead of supporting Russian Circles on April in their shared hometown. When the East Coast dates were announced last September, there was word of the band having finished a new recording. I haven’t seen any announcement of what might be to come, but I’m reminded they were taking part in PostWax from Blues Funeral Recordings, so as nothing else has been unveiled, it doesn’t seem reasonable to assume that was that. If dudes wanted to toss out a follow-up for 2020’s Chaotic Divine (review here), I sincerely doubt they’d meet with any objection.

