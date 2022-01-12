ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder & Stick To Your Guns tour announced

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare the post "Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder & Stick To Your Guns tour announced" Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder and Stick To Your Guns will team up for a North American tour in May and June — all shows are listed below. Parkway...

nextmosh.com

Comments / 0

Related
musicfestnews.com

Billy Strings Spring Tour Announced

Billy Strings and band have busted added 14 dates to their calendar for their spring tour. Artist presale begins Wednesday, January 5, at 8:00 a.m. Public sale begins at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7. Billy says:. We’ll see you this Spring, California, Las Vegas, TX, Florida, Nashville — sign...
MUSIC
103GBF

Spoon Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Spoon have announced an upcoming run of U.S. shows in support of their upcoming album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The tour will launch on Feb. 8 in Santa Ana, Calif., three days before the release of the LP on Feb. 11, and wrap up nearly four months later in Phoenix.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Ghost & Volbeat to release limited edition Double A-Side 7”

Share the post "Ghost & Volbeat to release limited edition Double A-Side 7”" Ghost and Volbeat are getting ready to embark on their 2022 U.S. co-headline arena tour starting on January 25th in Reno, NV. To commemorate the outing, the bands have joined forces with Blackened Recordings to unleash a limited edition Double A-Side 7” featuring each band’s contributions to The Metallica Blacklist charity album: Ghost’s cover of “Enter Sandman” on ‘Side G’ and Volbeat’s “Don’t Tread On Me” on ‘Side V.’
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Black Dahlia
nextmosh.com

Suicide Silence & Carnifex announce co-headline U.S. tour

Suicide Silence and Carnifex will co-headline the just confirmed ‘Chaos & Carnage Tour’ in the U.S. this spring. The outing (all dates are listed below) will see support from Lorna Shore, Upon A Burning Body, AngelMaker and Distant. Here’s more info from a presser, “Produced by industry visionaries...
ROCK MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium & In Flames announce 2nd leg of ‘The Metal Tour of the Year’

Share the post "Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium & In Flames announce 2nd leg of ‘The Metal Tour of the Year’" Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames will join forces for the just-announced round two of ‘The Metal Tour of the Year’ — see all confirmed dates below. With Hatebreed filling in for In Flames due to visa issues, the first leg of the metal outing took place in 2021 and included a stop at NY’s Jones Beach Theater (see our photos).
ROCK MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Marcus Rezak announces winter 2022 tour

Denver-based guitar virtuoso Marcus Rezak has revealed tour dates for winter 2022 in continued support of his latest EP ‘Truth in Sound’ — all dates are listed below. A presser adds, “The tour kicks off with a three-night Colorado run featuring Russ Lawton of Trey Anastasio Band and Zdenek Gubb of Twiddle. It also includes notable dates including artist-at-large appearances at Gem & Jam Festival and SXSW and multiple performances at Virgin Island Jam Festival in Saint John’s Virgin Islands with vocalist Hayley Jane. The tour wraps up with an appearance Skull & Roses Festival in Ventura, CA.”
ROCK MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Converge, Full of Hell, Uniform & Thou U.S. shows announced

Converge, Full of Hell, Uniform and Thou will join forces for a round of U.S. shows in March — all dates are listed below. A presser states, “Converge will headline a number of shows in the U.S. this Winter/Spring. Full Of Hell, Uniform, and Thou will also be performing. Note that the order in which the support bands will appear will change every night— attendees should arrive to the shows early to ensure seeing every band.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Parkway Drive#Murder#Street Music#San Antonio#North American#North America#Md Umbc Event Center#Pa Stage#Ga Coca Cola Roxy#Daytona#Fl Welcome#Nc Metro Credit Union#Il#Mo#Tx Vibes#Ks#Nv Theater
nextmosh.com

Fit For A King, Silent Planet, Hollow Front & Avoid U.S. tour announced

Share the post "Fit For A King, Silent Planet, Hollow Front & Avoid U.S. tour announced" Fit For A King, Silent Planet, Hollow Front and Avoid will join forces for a U.S. trek (dubbed ‘The Dark Path Tour’) in March and April — all concerts are listed below.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

10 Years, Black Map & VRSTY U.S. tour announced

10 Years, Black Map and VRSTY will hook up for a U.S. tour in March and April — see all confirmed shows below. 10 Years comment, “We will be hitting the road this Spring for a full list of headlining dates along with our friends in Black Map and VRSTY! Tickets and VIP meet & greets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time at 10yearsmusic.com.”
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Baroness reschedule ‘Your Baroness’ 2022 tour dates

Savannah, Georgia metallers Baroness have announced the immediate postponement and rescheduling of their previously announced second leg of their ‘Your Baroness – An Intimate Evening with Baroness’ tour. Initially set to embark starting January 14th in Harrisonburg, VA at The Golden Pony, the outing will now commence March 11th in the same market and venue. All new dates are listed below.
ENTERTAINMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Announces "The 7220 Tour"

Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk has come a long way in a few short years. Following nearly a decade of consistent releases, the mainstream music world finally started to pick up on the street rapper's creative mastermind, catapulting him to superstardom by sprinkling his vocals onto some of the most high-profile single releases of the last three years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
nextmosh.com

W.A.S.P. announce 40th anniversary world tour U.S. dates

Los Angeles, California-based heavy metal/hard rock pros W.A.S.P. have announced 40th anniversary world tour dates in the U.S. for October, November and December. The trek will see support from L.A.’s Armored Saint (who are also celebrating their 40th anniversary) on all dates, plus the legendary Michael Schenker (ex-UFO, Michael Schenker Group) will appear on the Texas and Tulsa shows — all concerts are listed below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sidestagemagazine.com

Hatebreed Drop “Instinctive (Slaughterlust)” Video + Touring This Spring

HATEBREED DROP “INSTINCTIVE (SLAUGHTERLUST)” VIDEO — WATCH. VIDEO FEATURES LIVE FOOTAGE + CAPTURES THE BAND’S INFAMOUS LIVE FEROCITY + ENERGY. The stage is HATEBREED‘s most natural habitat. The Grammy-nominated Connecticut hardcore juggernaut has just released the video for “Instinctive (Slaughterlust)” and it features live footage. Watch it here.
ROCK MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Jimmy Eat World & Dashboard Confessional reveal U.S. co-headline tour

Share the post "Jimmy Eat World & Dashboard Confessional reveal U.S. co-headline tour" Rockers Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional will team up for a U.S. co-headlining run this winter being called ‘The Surviving The Truth Tour’ — all dates are listed below. Here’s more info from...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Thursday, Cursive, etc. reschedule tour dates

Thursday, Cursive, Jeremy Enigk (in select markets) and The Appleseed Cast have announced the rescheduling of their postponed January 2022 shows together. Nate Bergman has also joined the run. See the new dates, plus all previously booked show below. Thursday released the following update today (Jan. 12th) via social media:
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

REZN Announce West Coast Tour

Cheers and well wishes to Chicago four-piece REZN, who’ll follow-up the East Coast tour they did at the end of 2021 by heading West starting March 12 in Minneapolis. It’s a not-insignificant run, more than two weeks out in the Upper Midwest, looping through Seattle and Portland, down the coast and back through the desert in time to rest up ahead of supporting Russian Circles on April in their shared hometown. When the East Coast dates were announced last September, there was word of the band having finished a new recording. I haven’t seen any announcement of what might be to come, but I’m reminded they were taking part in PostWax from Blues Funeral Recordings, so as nothing else has been unveiled, it doesn’t seem reasonable to assume that was that. If dudes wanted to toss out a follow-up for 2020’s Chaotic Divine (review here), I sincerely doubt they’d meet with any objection.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Tears For Fears release new song, “Break The Man”

English new wave/pop rock legends Tears For Fears have released their new single titled “Break The Man,” which you can stream below. The track appears on the band’s first studio album in seventeen years, ‘The Tipping Point,’ which releases on February 25th through Concord Records (pre-order).
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Amorphis Announce US Tour Supporting

So I guess this is where we’re at, right? Bands announce a tour and hopefully it happens and everyone gets to go and nobody gets sick and the tour goes as long as it can go and if it goes to the end that’s awesome and if not then the parties involved deal with that when and where they can. I get it. At some point, you have to live, right? Not only in the fiscal sense — I don’t know if the dudes from Amorphis have dayjobs or not; frankly the Finnish government should put them on payroll as cultural ambassadors for life — but if you’ve spent the better part of 30 years on stage, it’s who you are. The show must go on. For everybody.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy