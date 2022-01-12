ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M improves to 14-2, cruises past Ole Miss 67-51

 3 days ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Henry Coleman III scored 18 points as Texas A&M cruised to its seventh-straight win, beating Mississippi 67-51 on Tuesday night.

Texas A&M (14-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) is 6-0 against Ole Miss at home and off to its best start since opening 17-2 in 2015-16.

Coleman made 9 of 10 shots and Tyrece Radford added 12 points for the Aggies, who shot 56% (29 of 52). The pair each had six of the Aggies’ 31 rebounds.

Matthew Murrell scored 11 points to lead Ole Miss (9-6, 1-2). Daeshun Ruffin added 10 points.

The Aggies took the lead for good with about nine minutes remaining in the first half and led 33-29 at the break. Murrell’s 3-pointer cut the Ole Miss deficit to 39-37, but the Aggies pulled away with a 19-3 run for a 58-40 advantage with 7:29 to go. Radford sparked the surge with a 3-pointer and Taylor scored nine points during the stretch.

Texas A&M has eclipsed the 80-point threshold nine times, the most in a season since 2017-18 when they scored 80 or more points 13 times. Their 67 points against Ole Miss were the fewest in a victory since beating Notre Dame 73-67 on Nov. 24.

The Aggies play at Missouri on Saturday. Ole Miss, which has lost three of four, hosts Auburn on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

