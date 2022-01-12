ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China’s Omicron-hit Tianjin launches new round of tests

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Tianjin started a new round of testing of its 14 million residents on Wednesday to block the Omicron variant, as financial analysts warned of the growing economic costs on China of curbs to extinguish clusters of infections. China, which has stuck...

Western troops fell ill in Wuhan MONTHS before Covid outbreak officially began fuelling lab leak suspicions

WESTERN troops allegedly fell ill with a mystery illness after attending the World Military Games in Wuhan shortly before the Covid outbreak officially began. A long-serving Canadian officer was among scores of athletes who fell sick while attending the games in the pandemic ground zero city in China — fuelling theories the virus leaked from a nearby lab.
Covid tests ordered for 14 million in China's Tianjin

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported. Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission. They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports. The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
#Central China#Omicron#Tianjin#Mainland China#Covid#Reuters#Chinese#Japanese#Xinhua News Agency
Hong Kong airport bans transit passengers from most of world

Hong Kong announced a ban on passengers from most of the world transiting through its airport on Friday as China ramps up strict anti-virus travel measures ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. - China flare-ups - It is not clear whether the transit suspension will impact the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with many athletes and officials expected to travel to China via Hong Kong in the coming days ahead of next month's opening of the Games.
Germany’s COVID-19 cases hit new record as labs warn of testing crunch

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany on Thursday reported a record of more than 81,000 COVID-19 infections in a day as the government’s coronavirus crisis manager warned of possible bottlenecks in testing. The previous daily record was on Wednesday with 80,430 new cases. Thursday’s death toll also rose by 316...
Sweden sees infection peak at end of January amid Omicron spike

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden could see a substantial increase in coronavirus cases for two more weeks, with a peak at the end of January, the country’s health agency said on Thursday. “The calculations in the Health Agency’s updated scenarios show a massively increasing infection spread for another two...
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – South Korea will extend tougher social distancing rules for three more weeks amid concerns over a looming wave of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant especially ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, officials said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...
Indonesia rolls out booster shots, amid fears of Omicron spread

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia kicked off its COVID-19 booster programme for the general public on Wednesday, as the world’s fourth-most-populous nation hit an almost three-month high in cases amid the rise of the Omicron variant. Elderly and immunocompromised residents, who are being prioritised in the programme, queued up...
Coronavirus infections in Japan’s Osaka to nearly triple to 1,700 -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 1,700 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, roughly tripling from a day earlier in their first rise beyond 1,000 since mid-September, public broadcaster NHK said. The prefecture had 613 cases on Tuesday, NHK added. (Reporting by Chang-Ran...
UK records 141,472 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 141,472 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 146,390 cases on Saturday, while the number of new deaths reported fell to 97 from 313, official figures showed. Britain has seen a surge of cases linked to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in recent...
Analysis-Marooned: Risk of catching Omicron abroad delays airline recovery

SYDNEY/ABU DHABI (Reuters) – Before the Omicron variant of coronavirus burst onto the scene in November, retired Australian Glenn Turnley was looking forward to a three-week trip to Japan, Britain and France in March – his first overseas jaunt since the pandemic began. Even though he is fully...
Frustration over COVID-19 restrictions in increasingly isolated Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong is following mainland China’s zero-tolerance approach to control COVID-19, rankling many residents of the international financial hub as much of the world shifts towards living with the coronavirus. Hong Kong effectively closed its borders and imposed social restrictions this month to deal...
German hospitality, retail firms put more staff on shorter hours in December

BERLIN (Reuters) – Coronavirus restrictions in hospitality and retail pushed up the number of German employees put on reduced working hours in job protection schemes in December, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday. The number of workers on short-time work schemes, also known as Kurzarbeit, rose by nearly...
China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. The eight percent growth would be well above the government's target of more than six percent, and comes on the back of a strong start to the year as a "zero-Covid" policy allowed the country to lead the global economic recovery. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy. But the country's recovery in the second half of 2021 was hobbled by a series of outbreaks -- with officials reimposing strict containment measures -- as well as power outages caused by an emissions-reduction drive, supply chain problems and surging energy costs.
Australia reaches grim milestone as nation overtakes the UK, the US and all of South America as having one of the HIGHEST Covid rates in the world - but experts say the worst is nearly over as deaths stay among lowest globally

For the majority of the pandemic, Australia's tight borders and stringent lockdowns kept Covid case numbers so low it became the envy of the world - but now the nation is among the most virus-ravaged places on earth. Sitting 9th on the list of countries' cases per 100,000 people, Australia...
