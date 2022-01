A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. Let’s take a break from just how quick is the Fed going to slam on the brakes to contain inflation and talk about sterling. The pound is proving to be one of the best performing major currencies in the early days of 2022. It’s trading near its highest levels in over two months above $1.37, thanks to signs the Omicron COVID surge is abating and on expectations that UK interest rates could rise again as soon as February.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO