Public Health

China’s Omicron-hit Tianjin launches new round of tests

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Tianjin started a new round of testing of its 14 million residents on Wednesday to block the Omicron variant, as financial analysts warned of the growing economic costs on China of curbs to extinguish clusters of infections. China, which has stuck...

The US Sun

Western troops fell ill in Wuhan MONTHS before Covid outbreak officially began fuelling lab leak suspicions

WESTERN troops allegedly fell ill with a mystery illness after attending the World Military Games in Wuhan shortly before the Covid outbreak officially began. A long-serving Canadian officer was among scores of athletes who fell sick while attending the games in the pandemic ground zero city in China — fuelling theories the virus leaked from a nearby lab.
AFP

Covid tests ordered for 14 million in China's Tianjin

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported. Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission. They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports. The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
AFP

Hong Kong airport bans transit passengers from most of world

Hong Kong announced a ban on passengers from most of the world transiting through its airport on Friday as China ramps up strict anti-virus travel measures ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. - China flare-ups - It is not clear whether the transit suspension will impact the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with many athletes and officials expected to travel to China via Hong Kong in the coming days ahead of next month's opening of the Games.
101 WIXX

Coronavirus infections in Japan’s Osaka to nearly triple to 1,700 -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 1,700 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, roughly tripling from a day earlier in their first rise beyond 1,000 since mid-September, public broadcaster NHK said. The prefecture had 613 cases on Tuesday, NHK added. (Reporting by Chang-Ran...
101 WIXX

Turkey logs record level of more than 74,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey has recorded 74,266 new COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, prompting the health minister to warn of the danger represented by the Omicron variant. There were 137 deaths related to...
101 WIXX

Omicron becomes dominant variant in Germany – RKI institute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Omicron has become Germany’s dominant coronavirus variant accounting for 73.3 % of cases nationwide compared with 44.3 % seven days ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases wrote in its weekly report on Thursday. The long-dominant Delta variant now accounts for just 25.9...
101 WIXX

China reforms securities settlement system to attract foreign capital

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s securities regulator said on Friday it will reform the country’s securities settlement system, to bring it into closer alignment with global practices and to attract foreign capital. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published draft rules that will bring institutional trading in line...
101 WIXX

China’s Tianjin tightens control over travel after Omicron cases

BEIJING (Reuters) – The northern Chinese city of Tianjin tightened exit controls and is requiring residents to obtain approval from employers or community authorities before leaving town in an effort to block the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The port city to the southeast of Beijing reported...
101 WIXX

Italy’s sewers will give early alert for future COVID spikes

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy will use the nation’s sewage to predict future coronavirus spreads and to alert authorities to rising cases and new variants before they appear in testing and hospitals, a senior official said, announcing a project to be launched in coming months. The new tool will...
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. The eight percent growth would be well above the government's target of more than six percent, and comes on the back of a strong start to the year as a "zero-Covid" policy allowed the country to lead the global economic recovery. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy. But the country's recovery in the second half of 2021 was hobbled by a series of outbreaks -- with officials reimposing strict containment measures -- as well as power outages caused by an emissions-reduction drive, supply chain problems and surging energy costs.
101 WIXX

China meeting Gulf, Iran, Turkey foreign ministers in quick order

BEIJING (Reuters) – Foreign ministers from the Gulf, Iran and Turkey were separately heading to China this week for talks, China’s foreign ministry said, while discussions were under way in Vienna on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/frances-le-drian-progress-made-iran-nuclear-talks-time-running-out-2022-01-07 deal. Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and...
101 WIXX

Netherlands won’t send diplomatic group to Beijing Olympics

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The Netherlands will not send an official diplomatic delegation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics because of COVID-19 restrictions, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday. “Because of the COVID-19 measures in place in China there would only be limited opportunities for (…) bilateral contacts with...
Daily Mail

Australia reaches grim milestone as nation overtakes the UK, the US and all of South America as having one of the HIGHEST Covid rates in the world - but experts say the worst is nearly over as deaths stay among lowest globally

For the majority of the pandemic, Australia's tight borders and stringent lockdowns kept Covid case numbers so low it became the envy of the world - but now the nation is among the most virus-ravaged places on earth. Sitting 9th on the list of countries' cases per 100,000 people, Australia...
