India’s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 194,720

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – India reported 194,720 new...

This Country Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low.  When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School […]
India defence chief's pilot 'disoriented by weather': inquiry

A pilot disoriented by a sudden change in weather conditions crashed the helicopter carrying India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat last month, killing all 14 people on board, an official inquiry found Friday. The aircraft entered clouds due to an "unexpected change in weather conditions", it said.
Turkey logs record level of more than 74,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey has recorded 74,266 new COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, prompting the health minister to warn of the danger represented by the Omicron variant. There were 137 deaths related to...
Coronavirus infections in Japan’s Osaka to nearly triple to 1,700 -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 1,700 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, roughly tripling from a day earlier in their first rise beyond 1,000 since mid-September, public broadcaster NHK said. The prefecture had 613 cases on Tuesday, NHK added. (Reporting by Chang-Ran...
Omicron becomes dominant variant in Germany – RKI institute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Omicron has become Germany’s dominant coronavirus variant accounting for 73.3 % of cases nationwide compared with 44.3 % seven days ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases wrote in its weekly report on Thursday. The long-dominant Delta variant now accounts for just 25.9...
Croatia reports record 8,587 new COVID-19 cases in sharp daily rise

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Croatia reported 8,587 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a 47% rise from the 5,845 recorded a day earlier, with 32 reported deaths amid the spread of the Omicron variant. Croatia has vaccinated 55.7% of its population so far, said the Directorate for civil protection. (Reporting by...
Philippines reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly 3 months

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines on Wednesday reported 10,775 new COVID-19 cases, the country’s highest daily spike since Oct. 10. That brought the Southeast Asian country’s total confirmed cases to date to 2.87 million, with its death toll climbing by 58 to 51,662, the Department of Health said in a bulletin.
India’s new COVID-19 cases double in four days to 58,097

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India reported 58,097 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, twice the number seen only four days ago, according to health ministry data, taking the total to more than 35 million. Deaths rose by 534, including the southern state of Kerala’s updated death toll of 423, lifting...
Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in Omicron surge

VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria’s daily coronavirus infections have hit a new record as cases continue to surge while the extremely contagious Omicron spreads, government data showed on Wednesday. Austria is bracing for infections to rise far above previous records, in line with what has happened elsewhere in Europe recently. The...
India’s COVID-19 cases set for new highs as Omicron spreads

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s daily COVID-19 cases jumped to 117,100 on Friday, a five-fold increase in a week and on course to overtake its previous infection peak as the fast-spreading Omicron variant replaces Delta in cities. Government officials have privately said they are working under the assumption...
Mexican president says pandemic 'on way out' despite record infections

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he believed the pandemic was "on the way out" because the Omicron variant was less severe, even as the country faces record infections from the highly contagious strain. Lopez Obrador drew on his own experience battling a second bout of Covid-19, saying he had experienced only mild symptoms similar to those of influenza. However World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that while Omicron "causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus -- particularly for those who are unvaccinated." In a video posted on social media, Lopez Obrador said: "I'm very happy because this means that this pandemic is on the way out. It's still a pandemic, but I think that with this new variant there aren't many risks."
U.S. CDC recommends Americans wear ‘most protective mask you can’

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks, recommending wearing “the most protective mask you can,” although the agency stopped short of calling for nationwide N95 usage. The CDC clarified in its revised...
