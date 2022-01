SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined on Thursday following losses overnight that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its first decline of 2022. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 2.88% to close at 28,487.87 while the Topix index dipped 2.07% to 1,997.01. Australian stocks also saw heavy losses as the S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.74% on the day to 7,358.30, with shares of Afterpay plunging nearly 11%.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO