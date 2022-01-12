ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Tuesday, January 11th Girls and Boys Basketball Stats

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

Girls

CAM 59, Woodbine 51

The Cougars get a win against a ranked foe, avenge a prior loss, and move into a tie for 2nd in the conference with the victory. A good start fueled the win, leading 18-5 after one quarter and 32-13 at half. Woodbine fired back with 22-11 3rd quarter advantage and the teams played even in the 4th. Eva Steffensen went 10/13 from the field with 22 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 4 blocks. Mallory Behknen had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Audubon 50, Missouri Valley 19

Audubon jumped out to a 30-7 halftime lead. Aleah Hermansen had 20 points and Jaci Christensen scored 13.

Riverside 36, AHSTW 29

Elly Henderson led Riverside with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals. Sophia Taylor had 6 points and 6 rebounds. Riverside improves to 5-7.

ACGC 54, Woodward-Granger 49

Reagan Carney has 17 points on 6/9 shooting and went 5/6 at the line. Mersadez Richter added 13 points.

Atlantic 50, Clarinda 18

Jada Jensen led the scoring with 15 points. She also had 5 assists and 5 steals. Aubrey Guyer scored 12. Paytn Harter posted 6 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals.

Boys

ACGC 42, Woodward-Granger 32

Miles Kading led the Chargers with 20 points. Brock Littler scored 11.

AHSTW 60, Riverside 43

Brayden Lund had 19 points, Raydden Grobe scored 16, and Kyle Sternberg had 15. Riverside was led by Grady Jeppesen’s 20 points.

Clarinda 45, Atlantic 42

Atlantic’s leading scorer was Jackson McLaren with 8 points. Ethan Sturm and Colton Rasmussen each scored 7.

Western Iowa Today

