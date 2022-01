DUTCH FLAT (CBS13) — Three men, all already convicted felons, have been arrested on suspicion of looting in Placer County during the recent State of Emergency over the storm and power outages. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the men are suspected of going on a looting spree between Dec. 29, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022. Deputies caught onto the suspects early in the morning on New Year’s Day. A homeowner along Putt Road in Emigrant Gap caught the suspects trying to break into their home and was able to scare them off. First responders got to the scene in time to catch...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO