Q&A: Pig-to-human heart transplant a transformative moment for medicine, expert says

Derrick
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Physicians at the University of Maryland Medical Center stunned many people this week when they announced that they had successfully transplanted the heart of a pig into a 57-year-old man who was dying of a heart disorder. It was the first successful attempt to place...

dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious 'Brain Tsunamis' Occuring Moments Before Death Observed in Humans

In a minute, an average of 100 people die somewhere in the world. Scientists say the time near this inevitable demise could be powered by something "amazing and mysterious" taking place in someone's head. For years, scientists have been studying the brain processes of a human when it dies, and...
SCIENCE
Good News Network

Experimental Treatment in Spain Puts 18 Cancer Patients in Complete Remission

18 out of 30 Spanish patients with incurable blood cancer are in complete remission, and a few more have seen the cancer’s progression stopped in its tracks, thanks to a new and much cheaper treatment option. Using a patient’s own white blood cells, doctors reprogramed them to better identify...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Gene variant that protects against COVID-19 identified

An international metastudy led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet has identified a specific gene variant that protects against severe COVID-19 infection. The researchers managed to pinpoint the variant by studying people of different ancestries, a feat they say highlights the importance of conducting clinical trials that include people of diverse descents. The results are published in the journal Nature Genetics.
SCIENCE
AFP

Reduced hospitalization risk, shorter stays for Omicron patients: US study

A preliminary US study of nearly 70,000 Covid positive people showed a substantially reduced risk of hospitalization and death from Omicron even after controlling for growing population immunity levels. People infected with Omicron were half as likely to be hospitalized, about 75 percent less likely to need intensive care, and around 90 percent less likely to die compared to those infected with the formerly dominant Delta variant, according to the paper. Of some 52,000 people infected with Omicron, none ended up on a ventilator, compared to 11 people from nearly 17,000 with Delta. Hospital stays lasted for a median of 1.5 days for Omicron compared to five days for Delta, and 90 percent of Omicron patients were discharged in three or fewer days.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Multiple sclerosis could be caused by the common ‘kissing disease’ virus, scientists say

The debilitating disease multiple sclerosis could be caused by the common virus behind "kissing disease", scientists claim.A new study from Harvard University suggests the chronic disease could be from an infection of Epstein-Barr, a herpes virus that causes infectious mononucleosis.Mono or glandular fever, as it’s otherwise known, is colloquially known as "the kissing disease" for being highly contagious through saliva.While causing fatigue, fever, rash, and swollen glands, researchers propose that the Epstein-Barr virus could also establish a latent, lifelong infection that may be a leading cause of multiple sclerosis.Affecting 2.8 million people, there is no known cure for the...
SCIENCE
Derrick

Some medicines can make blood sugar control harder

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been prediabetic for around 13 years and had been able to keep it that way though diet and exercise — no medications for it. But the real issue now is that I have developed congestive heart failure, which probably sounds worse than it really is. However, the medications I have been given for it (Lasix, spironolactone, carvedilol) from my cardiologist and finasteride for prostate issues have totally ruined my glucose numbers. I used to see around 100 in the mornings. I almost never got to the 120s. Now after a couple months on those drugs I am seeing closer to 150 in the morning. After meals the numbers are running nearly 100 points higher than without them. My doctor tried to get me a drug, but that was so expensive as a copay that I had to tell the drugstore I couldn’t afford that, which I can’t. When I google what to do when your glucose is affected by medication, I get all kinds of sites, but none really seem to have an alternative to the regimen I am now having to take. So, to fix one issue, I fear the diabetes I have worked so hard to contain is going to become a serious problem. What do I do? — L.H.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds hydroxychloroquine delays disability for least treatable form of multiple sclerosis

A University of Calgary study has found promising results for the generic drug hydroxychloroquine when used to treat the evolution of disability of primary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), the least treatable form of the autoimmune disease. MS affects about 90,000 Canadians with about 15 percent of those diagnosed with primary progressive MS, one of the highest rates in the world.
SCIENCE
The Week

For the 1st time, surgeons have successfully transplanted a pig heart into human patient

Last week, a 57-year-old man underwent the first successful transplant of a pig heart into a human body, the University of Maryland announced Monday. The patient, David Bennett, was not eligible for a conventional heart transplant, due to heart failure and an irregular heartbeat. Prior to the surgery, he spent six weeks in the hospital, and was connected to a heart-lung bypass machine. The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for the experimental surgery on Dec. 31.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH

