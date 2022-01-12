ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“It’s what Lakers did before Lebron James”- Colin Cowherd thinks Broncos are interviewing Packers offensive coaches to get Aaron Rodgers

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is still undecided where Aaron Rodgers will end up after the end of the season as rumors surrounding his future escalate on daily basis. One name that has been linked with Aaron Rodgers is of Denver Broncos who is one of the biggest suitors of Rodgers as reported by various...

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Have 'Non-Traditional Relationship'

The 'Divergent' actress and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who announced engagement this year, reportedly have 'a different, non-traditional relationship.'. AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley and her husband-to-be Aaron Rodgers have an atypical relationship, a source claimed. "They have a different, non-traditional relationship," a source close to the "Divergent" actress told PEOPLE.
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, John Elway News

A long and arduous court filing involving the Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to a close. On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. cannot buy back any portion of the team as part of a right to first refusal agreement.
Report: Peyton Manning, John Elway to Bid on Broncos in Separate Groups

Report: Manning, Elway to bid on Broncos in separate groups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Elway helped bring Peyton Manning into the Denver Broncos organization back in 2012. Ten years later, the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks reportedly will be competing against one another to buy the team.
ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
“Neither Tom Brady nor Aaron Rodgers, I would give it to…..”- Colin Cowherd makes a shocking pick for MVP

The 2021 NFL MVP race has basically come down to two. Those two happen to be some of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The race between the two this year is quite different from other years as Brady dominates the statistics but Rodgers took his team to the NFC’s #1 seed with arguably less talent around him.
Ranking the Endorsement Deals Of Aaron Rodgers

It’s been another stellar season for the Packers. At 13-3, Green Bay has locked up the NFC’s number 1 seed, with divisional dominance enhanced by hard fought wins over Cleveland, Baltimore, and the Rams. All that’s left to do for the moment – bar a dead rubber game at Detroit – is ruminate on potential playoff opponents after the bye week, pore the draft boards for next season and pray to the football gods that Chicago renews Matt Nagy’s contract. So, why not have a look at some just-for-fun stuff concerning should-be MVP Aaron Rodgers with a look at his endorsement deals.
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Explains Why Aaron Rodgers is Not the MVP

Colin Cowherd: “CONGRATULATIONS, AARON RODGERS WON PASSER RATING! ‘wElL hE tHrEw fEwEr pIcKs!’ Oh good hell, folks, we don’t give the NBA MVP to the guy with the fewest turnovers. Steph Curry was the unanimous MVP, he turned the ball over a lot. Why? Because when you have the ball in your hands you turn it over. You gave Westbrook an MVP and he’s a turnover machine. We don’t give or take away MVP’s because of fewest picks or fewest turnovers. You’re going to throw picks if you’re going to throw the ball down the damn field. Don’t get me wrong, Aaron doesn’t throw a lot of picks, but when I heard ‘AARON HAS TO WIN MVP OR IT WAS ABOUT THE SHOT IN THE ARM!’, it’s a bunch of nonsense. You can certainly give it to Aaron, I think I’d give it to Joe Burrow, and Brady has an absolute argument. I’d give it to Burrow because he’s done more with less. He has the worst offensive line in the playoffs, he’s got the worst roster in the playoffs, and we ‘think’ Zac Taylor is good but he was lousy before Burrow. I would give the MVP to Burrow by an inch over Aaron or Tom.” (Full Video Above)
“Is Aaron Rodgers willingly spreading misinformation about himself to make the press look bad?” Colin Cowherd has an interesting take on Rodgers Super Bowl BOYCOTT debacle

Aaron Rodgers is one NFL star who loves controversies more than anything else in the world. Although he has been nothing short of magnificent through the years for the Packers and he continues to lead the franchise in an emphatic fashion, recently, he has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.
Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Hold Back On Opinion Of Raiders’ Derek Carr

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are headed to the NFL Playoffs after a crazy win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 in overtime. It has been a whirlwind of a season, but Carr has gained a ton of respect from around the NFL. One player who was open about his opinion of Carr was Green Bay Packers’ superstar quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
