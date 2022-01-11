Improved Order Accuracy And More Upsells Drove Checkers To Install Automated Voice Ordering
Having committed to rolling out automated voice ordering in drive-thru lanes at its corporate-owned restaurants, Checkers Drive-in Restaurants Inc. expects the new technology will improve order accuracy and significantly increase ticket sizes through more efficient upselling practices. Checkers’ commitment to automated voice ordering, which it announced Monday, comes at...www.digitaltransactions.net
Comments / 0