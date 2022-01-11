ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improved Order Accuracy And More Upsells Drove Checkers To Install Automated Voice Ordering

By Peter Lucas
digitaltransactions.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving committed to rolling out automated voice ordering in drive-thru lanes at its corporate-owned restaurants, Checkers Drive-in Restaurants Inc. expects the new technology will improve order accuracy and significantly increase ticket sizes through more efficient upselling practices. Checkers’ commitment to automated voice ordering, which it announced Monday, comes at...

www.digitaltransactions.net

cheddar.com

Cars Made to Order Online Could Improve Supply Chain, Might Be Here to Stay in U.S.

Like the big changeover to e-commerce for retail, the COVID-19 pandemic has moved car buying trends to the digital showroom. Karl Brauer, an executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, joined Cheddar to talk about the "mindset shift" in consumers and businesses to order-based systems in the United States (something more common in other countries). While more than 60 percent of consumers still prefer to visit dealerships in-person, Brauer noted that consumers are better off ordering a car to spec, which would also help improve supply constraints. "It's really bad right now to be building cars and not really knowing who's going to buy them or when they're going to sell," he said. Manufacturing a car to order would maximize the efficiency of obtaining materials through the supply chain rather than "shotgunning it" at dealerships.
QSR Web

Checkers & Rally's to deploy AI voice ordering in corporate stores

Checkers and Rally's will deploy AI voice ordering in its corporate stores this year. The company has partnered with Presto, an A.I.-based voice assistant solution in the hospitality industry, to roll out the program in its corporate drive-thrus, according to a press release. Checkers & Rally's conducted a detailed pilot...
digitaltransactions.net

Restaurant Chain Checkers Rolls Out an AI-based Voice Ordering System

As part of its drive to increase operating efficiency, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. is rolling out an artificial intelligence-based voice-automated ordering system. The system will enable consumers to place orders at the drive-thru lane of corporate-owned Checkers and Rally’s restaurants without the assistance of a restaurant employee. Checkers, which specializes in hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries, and milkshakes, operates a total of 836 restaurants across 28 states and the District of Columbia.
digitaltransactions.net

Eye on the POS: Texas Roadhouse Selects Sparkfly for Offers; Merrco’s POS System Marks U.S. Entry

Diners visiting Texas Roadhouse restaurants will soon be able to tap on digital offers in the Texas Roadhouse app thanks to a newly announced deal with Sparkfly, a retail services provider. In related point-of-sale news, Merrco Payments Inc. launched its expanded PayHQ service in the United States. Merrco specializes in cannabis payments.
SpaceNews.com

Loft Orbital orders more LeoStella satellite buses

TAMPA, Fla. — Condosat operator Loft Orbital has ordered another batch of small satellite buses from LeoStella after securing undisclosed customers looking to fly payloads in 2023. The companies declined to discuss how many buses were ordered, but Loft Orbital CEO Pierre-Damien Vaujour told SpaceNews that customers have already...
digitaltransactions.net

Nacha Brings Verification of Payment-Related Data to Its Phixius Network

As part of its effort to help users of its Phixius payment-data network mitigate fraud and enhance payment-routing certainty, Nacha announced Thursday the network will enable originators, fintechs, and financial institutions that originate and receive electronic payments to verify payment-related information, such as account ownership, account numbers, and routing information.
CNET

Walmart orders 5,000 BrightDrop electric vans, FedEx plans for 20,000 more

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. BrightDrop has another customer, and a big name at that: Walmart. The General Motors subsidiary announced at CES 2022 that Walmart has reserved 5,000 of BrightDrop's electric delivery vans. The tally includes a mix of the large EV600 and smaller EV410 vans.
The Independent

Home with zero bedrooms listed as ‘worst house on the best block’ in San Francisco sells for $1.97m

A San Francisco home that has zero bedrooms and has been described as “the worst house on the best block” has sold for nearly $2m.The house, which was built in 1900, according to real estate brokerage Redfin, is located in the Noe Valley area of San Francisco, where the median price for homes is $2.1m.On Zillow, where the house was listed by Compass, it was described as a “fantastic contractor’s special,” with the description noting that “this the worst house on the best block, making it a fantastic opportunity”.“This is an opportunity like few others to build your dream...
