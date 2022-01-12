Great Scott! Farewell, Fart Jars

San Francisco’s local Dungeness crab season finally hauled in on December 29, after weeks of delays due to migrating whales. And the Port of San Francisco announced an exciting new development this year — for the first time ever, local fishermen are allowed to sell crab directly to consumers off the boat. (Well, let’s not say ever ever — SF has a deep crabbing history, but this is a first in recent memory, and decidedly good news.) Prior to this year, crab boats weren’t allowed to compete with the crab stands on Fisherman’s Wharf, but due to the pandemic, while the stands will continue to sell cooked crab, the boats are now allowed to sell live crab.
