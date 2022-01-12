ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Great Scott! Farewell, Fart Jars

By Greg Hill
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA work-life balance is important in anyone’s life. However, when work forces a little too much out of you...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtmj.com

01-12-22 WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras

Its a three hour edition of WTMJ Nights and Scott has a jam packed show. The show begins with Scott bringing you the WTMJ Nights Kill them with Kindness Road Rage Retaliation Plan following an experience he had earlier in the day. After that, its time to be positive was...
TV & VIDEOS
leedaily.com

US Reality Star Who Made $200k Selling ‘farts in a Jar’ Hospitalised… With Wind

We are barely 5 days through into entering the new year, however, we’ve subsequently got a candidate for the You-Couldn’t-Make-It-Up Prize in the upcoming year. United States television personality or celebrity who earned a gaze two hundred thousand dollars by marketing her turds in a bottle (for even only five hundred dollars each) now confessed that been brought to the medical team by suffering problematic flatulence.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Hospitalized After Selling Farts in a Jar

But Stephanie Matto, the 90 Day Fiancé star was selling her farts in a jar for $1,000 per jar!. Apparently her farts were in such high demand, she was selling about 50 jars a week!. But she announced her retirement after she was rushed to the hospital because she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Scott#Fart
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé Star Has Medical Emergency After Farting In Jars Too Much For Side Business

90 Day Fiancé stars often have side hustles for additional income beyond their paychecks from the franchise, but Stephanie Matto’s latest successful venture was a bit stranger than most. Matto began selling her own farts in jars weeks ago and allegedly turned a considerable profit doing so. Unfortunately for her, she’s being forced to leave the fart-selling game following a medical scare.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
imdb.com

90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto Reveals She Would "Love" to Gift a Fart Jar to This Celeb

This will likely have Keanu Reeves saying, "Whoa," again. 90 Day Fiancé star and influencer Stephanie Matto, who for months has sold her farts in jars, says she would love to send a free sample to the actor. "Ok, so I've actually given this a lot of thought and the one person I would love to give a free fart jar to is Keanu Reeves," the YouTuber told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I'm just in love with him." Last month, people caught wind of the current 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life star's stinky sales when she posted a TikTok video titled "Day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a...
CELEBRITIES
Eater

How to Buy Dungeness Crab Fresh From the Boat in San Francisco

San Francisco’s local Dungeness crab season finally hauled in on December 29, after weeks of delays due to migrating whales. And the Port of San Francisco announced an exciting new development this year — for the first time ever, local fishermen are allowed to sell crab directly to consumers off the boat. (Well, let’s not say ever ever — SF has a deep crabbing history, but this is a first in recent memory, and decidedly good news.) Prior to this year, crab boats weren’t allowed to compete with the crab stands on Fisherman’s Wharf, but due to the pandemic, while the stands will continue to sell cooked crab, the boats are now allowed to sell live crab.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Scientists spot ‘intruder’ flying through space and disturbing distant star

Scientists have spotted an “intruder” disturbing a forming star in a distant star system.Researchers watched as the object – which was not a part of the system – came close enough to the binary protostar that it interacted with the environment around it. As it flew past, it left a chaotic stream of dust and gas in its wake.Such events have been seen before in computer simulations. But they have remained largely theoretical.Now scientists say they have directly observed such a phenomenon, using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) telescopes.“Observational evidence of flyby events...
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

Romance Is In The Air For Every Zodiac Sign On This 1 Day In January

New year, new connections. A sun-Venus cazimi will be taking place in Capricorn on Jan. 8 at 7:47 p.m. ET. This configuration will coincide with Venus becoming visible again after being hidden from view during its retrograde period. While the rx doesn’t officially end until Jan. 29, the sun-Venus cazimi will serve as a period of renewal for Venus as it regains visibility — and it will be taking place in the birth charts of every sign.
LIFESTYLE
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Stephanie Matto Is Done Selling Farts In A Jar After Heart Attack Scare

A wise woman once said, “The hospital system is overwhelmed to the point of near collapse due to an out of control pandemic and this woman is FARTING HERSELF into a hospital bed? Take some Gas X and unbutton your pants like the rest of us.” I think we all can learn a lesson here. […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Stephanie Matto Is Done Selling Farts In A Jar After Heart Attack Scare appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy