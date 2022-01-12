ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

To beard or not to beard?

By Greg Hill
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not everyday that our audience is split on a particular topic as evenly as this one that came from...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP 22News

Beard styles and maintenance tips

(Mass Appeal) – Patrick started growing his beard at the end of October for No Shave November to highlight men’s health concerns and decided to hang on to it for a while to see how it went. Well, it’s been a couple months and he’s not sure what to do with it so we’ve asked Fred Hawck, co-owner of Wicked Salon to join us today to talk beards and facial hair.
HAIR CARE
SPY

SPY’s Ultimate Beard Guide: How To Grow a Beard in 2022

Chances are that if you’re reading this, you are pondering whether or not you should grow your facial hair. Maybe you want to grow a beard, experiment with your first mustache or simply maintain the facial hair you already have. While some bearded guys take their facial hair for granted, what do you need to know if you’ve always been clean-shaven? To help guys wondering how to grow a beard, we put together a beard guide that will help you make smart decisions about your beard and how to maintain it during the impending cold months. There is no set path...
BEAUTY & FASHION
iheart.com

New "Boneless Beard" Trend For Men Has Women Confused

This is a new one... a "Boneless Beard"? This guy decided to get creative with his beard and trim out the innards just to leave an outlined beard on his face.. What do you think about this? Fellas would you try it, ladies would you be okay with your man rocking this look?
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

The Best Beard Conditioner for Soft, Healthy Scruff

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We rounded up the best beard conditioner, because growing some facial hair is a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, you get the beard, whether it’s a seasonal look, a new personalty, or just a lark. On the other hand, you have all that maintenance: Beard trimming, cleaning, preventing beard dandruff, keeping the beard soft, avoiding beard itch, and so forth. (And you thought “not shaving” would save you precious time?)
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Callers
KRON4

Best beard comb

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Over the last couple of decades, beards have surged in popularity and become quite the fashion statement. From the scholarly and enlightened to the tough and intimidating, people of all walks of life and cultural backgrounds love a good, thick face of hair. So much so, in fact, that beard styling and grooming have become a thriving industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WKRG

Best beard comb

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Over the last couple of decades, beards have surged in popularity and become quite the fashion statement. From the scholarly and enlightened to the tough and intimidating, people of all walks of life and cultural backgrounds love a good, thick face of hair. So much so, in fact, that beard styling and grooming have become a thriving industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
wfla.com

Best beard comb

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Over the last couple of decades, beards have surged in popularity and become quite the fashion statement. From the scholarly and enlightened to the tough and intimidating, people of all walks of life and cultural backgrounds love a good, thick face of hair. So much so, in fact, that beard styling and grooming have become a thriving industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy