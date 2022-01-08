CNN10 - 1/12/22

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Friday, the country’s third missile test in the first month of the new year, which came just hours after it threatened a “stronger reaction” to fresh sanctions from the US.The South Korean military’s joint chief of staff said it believed Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) one after the other at 2.41pm and 2.52pm KST (5.52am GMT).The missile flew northeast from Uiju, located near the country’s west coast border with China, at approximately 430 km, the South Korean military said.The launch comes shortly after Pyongyang attacked the Joe Biden administration in a...
