CNN10 - 1/12/22

The FAA reportedly halted all departures at several west coast airports around the same time that North Korea was testing a missile. The departures were halted on Monday evening, according to the FAA. The grounding only lasted for 15 minutes. "Full operations resumed in less than 15 minutes. The FAA regularly takes precautionary measures," the FAA said in a statement. "We are reviewing the process around this ground stop as we do after all such events." The agency said it halted the flights "as a matter of precaution”.The FAA has not confirmed as of Tuesday that the...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO