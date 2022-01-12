ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude Oil Surges Past $80 Per Barrel as USD/CAD Plummets. EIA Data on Tap

By Thomas Westwater
DailyFx
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude Oil, API, EIA, USD/CAD, Economic Demand, Fed, Technical Outlook - Talking Points. WTI Crude Oil prices dispatch the $80 per barrel level with ease. USD/CAD falls to fresh multi-month lows as Canadian oil flows. Technical outlook offers mixed outlook with slight bullish bias. Crude oil prices rose sharply...

www.dailyfx.com

DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Bounce or Break?

The Canadian dollar ended the week on a strong note, boosted by a USD sell-off and higher oil prices but trades near a ‘make or break’ decision point. Loonie (CAD) Weekly Technical Forecast: Bullish, Upon Trendline Bounce. Since bottoming out in June of 2021, USD/CAD has made a...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD Outlook: Economic Impact from Fed Tightening Shackles Dollar

Flattening yield curve impedes dollar prospects. Economic breather next week. The U.S. economy is displaying solid performance metrics particularly in the labor market. Coupled with a hawkish central bank in the midst of extreme inflationary pressures, the greenback is yet to take off as many expected. Markets are pricing in roughly four rate hikes in 2022 (see table below) with a 97% probability scheduled for the January meeting.
MARKETS
