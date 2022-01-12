ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evgeni Malkin

Whicker: Are peaks and valleys an NHL inevitability? Not in Pittsburgh

By Mark Whicker
Whittier Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM — Sidney Crosby will be known as one of the best half-dozen players in NHL history. He will also be known for bringing the Pittsburgh Penguins three Stanley Cup titles during his captaincy. Both of those sentences are likely to be updated. But hockey economists will dwell...

www.whittierdailynews.com

CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
thednvr.com

DNVR Avalanche Podcast: What Evander Kane’s inevitable return to the NHL says about the league

Evander Kane is rumored to be back in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers. Kane has caused himself many issues with many boneheaded decisions. The NHL is still probably going to give him a chance, but what does that say about the league? Also, the fellas talk out the explanation given about the controversial call in Nashville. All that and much more on today’s show with AJ, Rudo, and Jesse.
NHL

