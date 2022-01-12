ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nashville 5, Colorado 4

 3 days ago

Nashville2111—5 First Period_1, Nashville, Jeannot 12 (Luff, Sissons), 2:32. 2, Nashville, Kunin 6 (Josi), 19:04. Penalties_Fabbro, NSH (Interference), 4:51; Tolvanen, NSH (Tripping), 8:53; Newhook, COL (Tripping), 19:52. Second Period_3, Colorado, Aube-Kubel...

WSMV

Nashville Powerball player wins $500,000

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased tickets in Nashville won $500,000 after Saturday night’s drawing, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The lottery reported that someone purchased a Powerball ticket that matched four out of the five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Because that player chose the Power Play feature and the Power Play number drawn was 10, the prize was decupled to $500,000. The winning ticket was sold at Sandy Market Discount Tobacco, 507 Donelson Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
KTEN.com

5 Incredible Benefits of Moving to Nashville

Originally Posted On: https://nashvillemoving.org/5-incredible-benefits-of-moving-to-nashville/. People are flocking to Nashville either to vacation (nearly 15.2 million a year) or stay (more than 80 a day). The Music City, world-famous for its nightlife and country music, is a hot spot for young and old alike. People are moving to Nashville for its...
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

12 Seriously Good Salads in Nashville

Jenna Bratcher is StyleBlueprint Nashville’s Associate Editor and Lead Writer. The East Coast native moved to Nashville 14 years ago, by way of Los Angeles. She is a foodie through and through and enjoys exploring the local restaurant scene bite by bite. If you’re looking to jumpstart the new...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
Janesville Gazette

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Nashville at Boston, 1 p.m. Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m. Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m. Buffalo at Detroit,...
NHL
NHL

Bruins Assign Jeremy Swayman To Providence

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 12, that the team has assigned Jeremy Swayman to Providence and recalled defenseman Tyler Lewington from Providence on an emergency basis. Swayman, 23, has compiled a 8-6-2 record with a 2.26 goals against average and .918 save percentage in...
NHL
Axios

Top Nashville stories to watch in 2022

Nashville rings in the new year with COVID spiking, a music industry racked with an uncertain future and the likelihood of drastic changes to its political representation hanging in the balance. Here are the top stories Adam and Nate are watching as we wade into 2022. 🦠 COVID, year 3:...
WASHINGTON, DC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Gehan Homes Enters Nashville Market

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gehan Homes, the ninth-largest private homebuilder in the US, today announced plans to commence homebuilding operations in Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville ranks as one of the nation's top-performing large metros for job and population growth. The new division will focus on homebuilding production across the...
REAL ESTATE
Rapid City Journal

Rush's Nelson named ECHL All-Star

Rapid City Rush center Logan Nelson has been named to the 2022 ECHL All-Star game, the league announced Wednesday. Nelson, who was called up by the AHL Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, has appeared in 32 games for the Rush this season and has 10 goals and a league-leading 26 assists. The eighth-year pro is currently second in the league with 36 points. Over his professional career, Nelson has played in 363 ECHL games, during which he has recorded 89 goals and 146 assists. This is his first career All-Star selection.
NHL
nashvillelifestyles.com

Ranch Hands Cowboylesque at Nashville Palace

Calling all bachelorette parties, special occasion celebrators, and ladies-day-out enthusiasts: there’s a new act in town to delight visitors and locals alike. Live from the Nashville Palace, the Ranch Hands Cowboylesque offers a brunch experience unlike any other featuring singing, dancing, comedy, and the main attraction — shirtless cowboys — for a feel-good time to be had by all.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL
Hockey
Sports
Janesville Gazette

Friday's Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Scott Thorman manager of the Omaha (Triple-A East), Duane Johnson pitching coach, Brian Buchanan hitting coach, Tommy Shields bench coach, Ryan Powers assistant hitting coach, James Stone athletic trainer, Yannick Plante strength and conditioning coach and Mike Brown coordinator of clubhouse operations, Chris Widger manager Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central), Derrick Lewis pitching coach, Abraham Nunez hitting coach, Christian Colon assistant hitting coach, Mike Jirschele bench coach, Danny Accola athletic trainer, C.J. Mikkelsen strength and conditioning coach, Danny Helmer coordinator of clubhouse operations, Brooks Conrad manager of Quad Cities (High-A Central), Seteve Luebber pitching coach, Andy LaRoche hitting coach, David Noworyta assistant hitting coach, Brad Groleau athletic trainer, Kevin Kuntz assistant coach and Matt Resar coordinator of clubhouse operations, Tony Peña Jr. manager Columbia (Low-A East), John Habyan pitching coach, Jesus Azuaje hitting coach, Chris Nelson assistant hitting coach, Glenn Hubbard bench coach, Nevan Dominguez athletic trainer, Christian Andreas coordinator of clubhouse operations, Omar Ramirez manager of Surprise Royals, Carlos Martinez and Mark Davis co-pitching coaches, Julio Pimentel rehab pitching coach, Ramon Castro hitting coach, Miguel Bernard and Alex Liddi assistant hitting coaches, Andre David bench coach, Matt Schmidt assistant coach, Joey Manana strength and conditioning coach, Kazuma Fukuzimi athletic trainer, Todd Jansen coordinator of clubhouse operations, Ramón Martínez and Sergio De Luna managers of Dominican Royals, Rafael Feliz and Jose Veras pitching coaches, Wilson Betemit and Fernando Martinez hitting coaches, Onil Joseph and Quilvio Veras bench coaches, Marcos Sierra strength and conditioning coach, David Archer athletic trainer and Alessandro Bertozzo, Martin Berroa and Manuel Plaza athletic trainers.
NFL
Janesville Gazette

SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m. Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m. Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m. Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m. Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m. Saturday's...
NHL
New Country 99.1

New From Nashville: Jackson Dean

New Country 99.1 is excited to announce the return of New From Nashville at the Boot Grille in Loveland on Tuesday, January 18, at 12:30 p.m. featuring Big Machine recording artist, Jackson Dean. Join us for a free lunchtime concert, plus $2 Coors courtesy of High Country Beverage. Enjoy lunch...
LOVELAND, CO
Janesville Gazette

Top 25 Fared

No. 1 Baylor (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma St., Saturday. No. 2 Gonzaga (13-2) did not play. Next: at Santa Clara, Saturday. No. 3 UCLA (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon St., Saturday. No. 4 Auburn (15-1) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Saturday. No. 5 Southern...
COLLEGE SPORTS
z975.com

Jack White Coming To Nashville

If you’re a big Jack White fan then you’re in luck because he’s going to be making his way to our area in just a few months. He’ll be making a stop at Ascend Amphitheater on April 30th and May 1st. He’ll be out on his...
NASHVILLE, TN

