The Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol seemed like an event that should have been a tipping point for the country. It should have been an earth-shattering moment that encouraged the public to condemn white supremacy. It is a day that should and will be marked in history books along with the British burning and encroachment of the U.S. Capitol in 1814. This isn’t the first time though in the last 200 years that the Capitol has been attacked in some capacity, but the violent altercations of the last two centuries have not risen to the level of terrorism as the Jan. 6 attack. Instead of rallying together against the misinformation that led to this event, the country is digging its heels in. Americans across the board are losing faith in the Great American Experiment with more than ​​60% of Americans believing their democracy is failing. The country’s lack of a collective condemnatory response to an act of violent terrorism is plainly indicative of a deteriorating democracy.

