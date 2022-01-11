Red River Promise Program to help students pay for college

Newswise — For high school students with college aspirations, especially those from underserved communities, the spread of the Omicron variant couldn’t be worse news. After two years of remote and hybrid classes, and now the prospect of yet more pandemic-style learning, many barely know the teachers on whom they will rely for recommendations; high school counselors, already overwhelmed by their caseloads, are even more inaccessible; and the college application process and financial aid has changed dramatically in the last two years. Those factors contributed to a decline in college going rates of 6.8% last year and 11.8% for low-income students, with many colleges reporting hundreds of thousands of dollars in unclaimed federal financial aid, because of under-enrollment.

