Red River Promise Program to help students pay for college

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of severe storms will cross the area this evening....

Colorado State University

CSU to participate in statewide program providing students second chance at finishing college

Starting this spring, Colorado State University will be part of a statewide program aimed at giving students a second chance at finishing their college degrees. Finish What You Started offers financial and academic support to students who have “stopped out” of higher education. CSU has been awarded approximately $3.65 million in state funds that will be used over the next five years to support the program.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Program Trains Parents To Help Fill College & Career Advising Gaps Caused by Pandemic

Newswise — For high school students with college aspirations, especially those from underserved communities, the spread of the Omicron variant couldn’t be worse news. After two years of remote and hybrid classes, and now the prospect of yet more pandemic-style learning, many barely know the teachers on whom they will rely for recommendations; high school counselors, already overwhelmed by their caseloads, are even more inaccessible; and the college application process and financial aid has changed dramatically in the last two years. Those factors contributed to a decline in college going rates of 6.8% last year and 11.8% for low-income students, with many colleges reporting hundreds of thousands of dollars in unclaimed federal financial aid, because of under-enrollment.
COLLEGES
2 colleges partner to help students earn nursing degrees

The healthcare industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and that continues nearly two years later. Nursing shortages have been well-documented around the globe, and the Midsouth is no exception. But a new partnership aims to help more students graduate and start their new careers even sooner. To...
MEMPHIS, TN
New program aims to help students get equal education opportunities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville are launching a new program to make sure students get equal education opportunities. The program, called Ready Regions, is working to improve 9,000 classrooms across Virginia. Through it, more than 18,000 educators will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Event Jan. 13 to help Burnet High School students apply for college aid

Burnet High School is hosting an event to help parents and students file for financial aid to colleges. FAFSA Night is 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, in the library at the high school, 1000 The Green Mile. The event is only open to Burnet seniors. FAFSA stands for Free Application...
BURNET, TX
Pre-College Program Announces 50% Discount for Native American, Indigenous and Military Dependent High School Students

“Educational opportunities such as Summer College are essential and necessary for young people to realize their inherent potential as individuals and as citizens,” says College of Professional Studies Dean Michael Frasciello. “Summer College introduces them to the transformational power of a college education.”. Syracuse University, whose campus resides...
SYRACUSE, NY
Erie County program could help unvaccinated students stay in school

The Erie County Department of Health has introduced a Test to Stay program for area school students. The program could reduce the number of unvaccinated students forced to quarantine at home because of COVID exposure even though they never become symptomatic. Qualifying students would rapid test each morning for five days. If they test negative, they can attend school that day.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Northern Kentucky University College of Health and Human Services Donates to Help WKU Students Affected by Tornados

The Northern Kentucky University Dean of the College of Health and Human Services (CHHS), Dr. Dale Stephenson, has approved a college donation to the Western Kentucky University College of Health and Human Services to help WKU students affected by the tornado outbreak in early December. Dean Stephenson and the WKU CHHS Dean, Dr. Tania Basta, are colleagues and he reached out to her after the tornados asking how NKU could help.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Tenured Michigan university professor, 74, who wore a 'space helmet' AND mask for Zoom class is placed on leave for calling students 'vectors of disease' for wanting to attend in-person learning

A tenured Michigan university professor has been placed on leave after he told students in a profanity-laced video that he didn't want to know anything about them because they were 'just vectors of disease.'. 'Go complain to your dean, f*** you! Go ahead,' Barry Mehler yells in the video. 'I'm...
COLLEGES
Junior Mountaineer Program Helps Bring a Joyful Christmas to Elementary Students

Forty students at Lincoln Elementary in Frederick, Maryland, had a joyful and bountiful Christmas morning made possible by the Junior Mountaineer Program, coordinated by the Criminal Justice Student Association (CJSA) and Lincoln staff members. The program, which began in September 2021, pairs Mount students as mentors of Lincoln students. CJSA President Buck, C'22, aided by Lincoln staff members, organized a Christmas gift drive to bring the magic of the holidays to children who might not have had many gifts to open otherwise.
EMMITSBURG, MD
SU's pre-college summer program prepares students for their future

Victoria Cawley knew Syracuse University was a good fit even before she started her first semester. That’s because the freshman, who majors in environment sustainability and policy and economics, had the opportunity to take the school for a test drive through its summer college program. Cawley said that was...
SYRACUSE, NY
SYRACUSE, NY

