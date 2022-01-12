ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell-Pope's 3 lifts Wizards over Thunder 122-118

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards pulled out another...

www.ftimes.com

Frankfort Times

Wizards coach Unseld enters health and safety protocols

Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, and assistant Pat Delany is taking over as acting head coach starting with Saturday night's game against Portland. The Wizards announced Unseld's absence Friday.
State
Washington State
welcometoloudcity.com

Oklahoma City falls 122-118 to Wizards

Moments after Lu Dort launched a wide-open three-pointer from the elbow, he watched as his shot underwhelmingly fell short of the rim and floated out-of-bounds with 24.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. After missing the jumper, Dort despondently walked over to the Wizards’ logo, where he was met by...
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics Interested In Trade For This Ex-Boston Player

Could a known quantity produce unexpected benefits for the Boston Celtics?. The Celtics are interested in re-acquiring veteran forward Jeff Green, Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto reported Wednesday on the HoopsHype podcast, citing NBA sources. Green has started 24 games for the Denver Nuggets this season, proving at age 35 he remains a solid NBA contributor.
NBA Analysis Network

The One Blockbuster Trade The New York Knicks Must Pursue

The New York Knicks are a team that could make some moves ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. How big of a move they make, is up for debate. New York is currently 20-21 at the midway point of the season, the same exact record they had last season at this point. But, after the success last season was deemed, this year’s 20-21 feels different.
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBC Sports

Report: Two Celtics trade targets and players available in deals

NBA trade season has arrived, and the Boston Celtics appear open for business. The Celtics have expressed interest in reuniting with Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported on his podcast Wednesday, citing league sources. Scotto also reports Boston has made several "due diligence" calls around...
