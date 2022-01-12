ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers Appoints Tony Staffieri as President and CEO

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRogers Communications on Tuesday announced that Tony Staffieri has been appointed President and CEO of the company effective immediately. The appointment follows a search by the Rogers Board of Directors that commenced on November 16, 2021 when Mr. Staffieri...

