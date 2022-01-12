Rogers Appoints Tony Staffieri as President and CEO

There’s a new leader at the helm of Stavis Seafoods. David Lancaster, who has just about a year under his belt as president of the company, is taking on the CEO role. With 30 years of experience in the seafood industry, Lancaster will steer the brand into a new phase of growth, said a company official. “During his time as president, David has proven to be a capable leader navigating uncertain times and capitalizing on new opportunities. David has fostered an environment of positivity and collaboration and has led Stavis to exceed goals directly leading to increased margins and growth with new opportunities. We have seen what kind of leader David is, and the positive impact that his leadership has brought to Stavis Seafoods, congratulations David on another well-deserved promotion,” said Enrique Garcia, CEO of parent company the Profand Group.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO