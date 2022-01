BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts hospital leaders issued a dire warning Friday that they’re “in crisis” and “every corner of our healthcare system is gasping for air.” The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, an organization of dozens of hospitals in the state, wrote a letter to the public saying “the stability of the system hangs in the balance” during this latest surge in the pandemic. “This surge is different. As scary as things may have been for providers in the early days of COVID, things are now much worse,” Dr. Eric Dickson, president of UMass Memorial Health Care, said in the statement. WBZ-TV spoke...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO