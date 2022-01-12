ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

UTHS reserves shine in rout of Alleman boys

By TOM SCHROEDER
Quad Cities Onlines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Township coach Ryan Webber challenged every player on his roster to take the court with an aggressive attack-focused attitude on Tuesday night against the Alleman Pioneers. As the Panther starters stood on the sidelines and cheered their teammates on with equal parts encouragement and ribbing, the United Township...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart ‘Focused’ On 3 Schools

Earlier this week, highly touted USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal, signaling that his brief time in Southern California has come to an end. Already, the former five-star recruit is narrowing down his options. According to Gerry Hamilton of On3 Sports, Dart is focusing on three possible...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Eleven Local Basketball Players Nominated For McDonald’s All American Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games. The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region: Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#The Alleman Pioneers#Ut
Akron Beacon Journal

Horn leads Woodridge boys basketball's rout of Springfield in final game

It was only game No. 11 for the Woodridge boys basketball team Jan. 11 at home against Metro Athletic Conference rival Springfield, but it was Senior Night for Deon Horn. The Bulldogs’ point guard is only a partial qualifier, so he is not able to play the remainder of the season. He scored 11 points, including a three-pointer, in helping Woodridge to a 57-37 victory that upped their overall record to 9-2 and their MAC mark to 5-1.
EDUCATION
Houston Chronicle

Northbrook boys shine in early season tournament

The Northbrook boys soccer team’s first tournament of the season was the Cy-Fair ISD Showcase and it was a good one. The Raiders had a strong performance in the early season tournament, going 2-0-1 in the three matches that took place on Jan. 6, 7, and 8. “I think...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Quad Cities Onlines

'Little things' lift North Scott boys to win over West

ELDRIDGE — Coming into Thursday’s game with a .500 record, North Scott head coach Shamus Budde felt like his team had struggled in several fundamental areas thus far this season. Those included limiting turnovers, keeping opponents off the offensive boards and making hustle plays. The Lancers excelled in...
BASKETBALL
Quad Cities Onlines

Flexing muscle: Eldridge North Scott rolls over Davenport West 68-47

Eldridge North Scott's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Thursday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-47 win over Davenport West on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball. Eldridge North Scott made the first move by forging a 9-6 margin over Davenport West...
BASKETBALL
Quad Cities Onlines

The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Hoosiers

Five thoughts following the Iowa basketball team's 83-74 win over Indiana on Thursday night:. Iowa's depth made a difference in the second half. The Hawkeyes used good leadership from Connor McCaffery, a run of six points from Tony Perkins and good floor play from Ahron Ulis during a stretch midway through the half that moved Iowa ahead to stay.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quad Cities Onlines

Virgili, Storm race past Thunderbolts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Getting a few players back in time for Friday’s game gave the Quad City Storm a nice boost, and one of those was key in the Storm’s 5-2 victory over the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Ford Center. Filip Virgili, just returned from an ECHL...
NHL
Daily Mining Gazette

Jeffers boys rout Ontonagon, 93-55

PAINESDALE — Despite a strong first quarter effort, the Ontonagon Gladiators(2-4) could not keep up with the strong shooting of the Jeffers Jets and lost 93-55 on Tuesday. The Jets’ Levi Frahm poured in an impressive 36 points which included eight three pointers. Teammate, Johnny Schutz, was right behind him with 25 points and two threes. On the night, Jeffers (6-0) sunk 12 triples.
ONTONAGON, MI
semoball.com

Boys Basketball Roundup, Jan. 12: Bernie finishes off Kennett; Richland routs Zalma

John Nimmo scored 14 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Bernie Mules finish off Kennett 68-50 Tuesday night at Bernie High School. The Mules shot out to a 20-8 lead after one quarter, but Kennett played them within four points over the middle two quarters. They led 33-21 at halftime 50-34 entering the fourth.
KENNETT, MO
Quad Cities Onlines

Jimmy Watkins' Big Ten basketball power rankings, Jan. 14

Record since: 1-0 Tom Izzo’s team officially owns the Big Ten’s longest winning streak (nine and counting) of the season. The Spartans haven’t beaten any juggernauts during their run — Northwestern might be their best win since November — but it’s hard to win every night. Ask Purdue.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy