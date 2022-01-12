UTHS reserves shine in rout of Alleman boys

It was only game No. 11 for the Woodridge boys basketball team Jan. 11 at home against Metro Athletic Conference rival Springfield, but it was Senior Night for Deon Horn. The Bulldogs’ point guard is only a partial qualifier, so he is not able to play the remainder of the season. He scored 11 points, including a three-pointer, in helping Woodridge to a 57-37 victory that upped their overall record to 9-2 and their MAC mark to 5-1.

