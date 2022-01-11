“Nightmare On Elm Street” Home Sold For Almost $3 Million”

Old photo film rolls, cassette and retro camera. Vintage stylized. Chelsey Brown was at a Manhattan flea market last summer when she saw an old handwritten letter. On a whim, she decided, “I’m just going to buy this item for a dollar, take it home with me, and try to trace it.” Chelsey was able to find the rightful owner and it sparked a drive in her to continue. Now, her weekends are spent visiting thrift stores in search of heirlooms such as long-lost love letters, books, high school diplomas and photo albums, which usually cost her between $1 to $5 each, depending on the vendor and the item. Brown covers the cost of the objects, as well as the postage fees to mail them to the descendants, which is usually an additional $8. She estimates she’s spent thousands of dollars on returns at this point. What a wonderful way to give back to those who didn’t even know their heirlooms were missing. Read more HERE.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO