“Nightmare On Elm Street” Home Sold For Almost $3 Million”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe house that was used in the 1984 classic horror film “Nightmare On Elm Street” was on the market for almost...

sierranewsonline.com

Local Summary of Homes Sold in 2021

Mountain Communities – Year-end summary of homes sold in our mountain area in 2021 taken from California Regional Multiple Listing Service Statistics shows an increase over 2020. We had 731 homes (single-family residential properties) in 2021, up from 711 in 2020. Our local median selling price was $400,000 compared...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Forget Neutrals. This Colorful, One-of-a-Kind Montecito Home Just Sold for $10.5 Million.

Tired of the neutral decor trend? Not only is this mini-estate in the Sycamore Canyon area of Montecito swaddled both inside and out in every shade of the rainbow, but it also carries a colorful past. Once home to the late Santa Barbara artist Standish Backus—probably best known as the official civilian artist on Admiral Byrd’s landmark 1950s expedition to the South Pole—this one-of-a-kind spread was built in 1999 and designed by Tom Meaney, in what the local master architect has referred to as a “tropical plantation” style. Originally listed back in May by Backus’ daughter Virginia—who subsequently owned the place with her...
REAL ESTATE
pasadenanow.com

Shops on Hill Sold For $18 Million

Two mixed-use properties on Hill Avenue and Washington Boulevard sold to a private company for $18 million. The Shops on Hill features two buildings on opposite corners of the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and North Hill Avenue that total 34,202 square feet of retail and residential space on more than 1.4 acres of land.
PASADENA, CA
WacoTrib.com

3 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $170,000

This recently updated home just hit the market and is ready for a new owner. Currently used as an investment property this home has no issue being a great rental. The traditional floor plan is suitable for a variety of lifestyles and is easy to maintain. Located just north of Waco this home is minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment. Expensive items like the HVAC are new. Act quickly before this great investment property gets snatched up!
WACO, TX
The Independent

Home with zero bedrooms listed as ‘worst house on the best block’ in San Francisco sells for $1.97m

A San Francisco home that has zero bedrooms and has been described as “the worst house on the best block” has sold for nearly $2m.The house, which was built in 1900, according to real estate brokerage Redfin, is located in the Noe Valley area of San Francisco, where the median price for homes is $2.1m.On Zillow, where the house was listed by Compass, it was described as a “fantastic contractor’s special,” with the description noting that “this the worst house on the best block, making it a fantastic opportunity”.“This is an opportunity like few others to build your dream...
REAL ESTATE
kfrxfm.com

Thrift Store Heirlooms Find Their Owners

Old photo film rolls, cassette and retro camera. Vintage stylized. Chelsey Brown was at a Manhattan flea market last summer when she saw an old handwritten letter. On a whim, she decided, “I’m just going to buy this item for a dollar, take it home with me, and try to trace it.” Chelsey was able to find the rightful owner and it sparked a drive in her to continue. Now, her weekends are spent visiting thrift stores in search of heirlooms such as long-lost love letters, books, high school diplomas and photo albums, which usually cost her between $1 to $5 each, depending on the vendor and the item. Brown covers the cost of the objects, as well as the postage fees to mail them to the descendants, which is usually an additional $8. She estimates she’s spent thousands of dollars on returns at this point. What a wonderful way to give back to those who didn’t even know their heirlooms were missing. Read more HERE.
SHOPPING
tysonsreporter.com

Most expensive homes sold in December

December was a sleepy month for the Tysons area’s housing market. There were just 99 home sales last month in Tysons, Vienna, and McLean, down from 118 sales in November, according to Homesnap data. The median sales price of $520,000 was higher than the median list price of $439,000, as properties spent an average of 106 days on the market.
TYSONS, VA

