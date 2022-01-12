ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks follow Wall St up as Powell says rates to rise

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said monetary policy would return to normal and interest rates might be raised earlier than planned. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street's benchmark...

www.stltoday.com

24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
Jerome Powell
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
Beijing, CN
Sydney
Tokyo, JP
Asia
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
US News and World Report

Fed's Barkin Says Timing and Pace of Rate Moves Will Depend on Inflation

(Reuters) -The timing and pace of interest rate increases will depend on what happens with inflation and Federal Reserve officials may need to move more "aggressively" if inflation remains elevated, Richmond Fed Bank President Thomas Barkin said Thursday. "The closer that inflation comes back to target levels, the easier it...
