Sioux Falls, SD

Tuesday night scoreboard – January 11

By Sean Bower
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Wrestling
Madison 60, Dell Rapids 22

Parker 64, Flandreau 18

Parkston 48, Parker 30

West Lyon 41, Parker 39

Gymnastics
Madison 136.9, Vermillion 124.14

High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 55, Groton Area 38

Aberdeen Roncalli 45, Faulkton 34

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 23

Arlington 55, Deuel 13

Belle Fourche 57, Lead-Deadwood 19

Bennett County 59, Little Wound 37

Bison 69, Tiospaye Topa 22

Bridgewater-Emery 69, Ethan 42

Britton-Hecla 41, Wilmot 27

Castlewood 56, Clark/Willow Lake 34

Centerville 38, Scotland 35

Colman-Egan 72, Chester 53

DeSmet 62, Howard 47

Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Elkton-Lake Benton 51

Flandreau 55, Garretson 29

Freeman 52, Parker 43

Great Plains Lutheran 41, Estelline/Hendricks 32

Hamlin 56, Sioux Valley 30

Hanson 72, McCook Central/Montrose 22

Hill City 54, Philip 29

Huron 69, Mitchell 46

Lakota Tech 65, Pierre 60

Menno 36, Canistota 23

Potter County 48, Stanley County 38

Rapid City Christian 53, Sturgis Brown 40

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48, Kimball/White Lake 32

Sisseton 70, Tiospa Zina Tribal 18

Tea Area 59, Tri-Valley 32

Vermillion 54, Madison 31

Viborg-Hurley 66, Alcester-Hudson 30

Wagner 53, Gregory 32

Warner 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 43

West Central 64, Dakota Valley 53

Yankton 44, Harrisburg 40

High School Boys Basketball
Belle Fourche 68, Lead-Deadwood 32

Beresford 61, McCook Central/Montrose 54

Bison 57, Tiospaye Topa 52

Bowman County, N.D. 72, Lemmon 61

Britton-Hecla 45, Wilmot 36

Centerville 57, Scotland 42

Clark/Willow Lake 55, Castlewood 48

Dakota Valley 73, West Central 60

DeSmet 59, Howard 38

Dell Rapids 66, Sioux Falls Christian 57

Deuel 79, Arlington 44

Estelline/Hendricks 53, Great Plains Lutheran 48, OT

Ethan 56, Bridgewater-Emery 41

Gayville-Volin 61, Sioux Falls Lutheran 26

Gregory 56, Wagner 55

Hamlin 56, Sioux Valley 30

Highmore-Harrold 59, Faulkton 58

Hitchcock-Tulare 54, Warner 49

Kimball/White Lake 61, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50

Mitchell 64, Huron 51

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Wessington Springs 46

Northwestern 32, Florence/Henry 31

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 78, James Valley Christian 63

Redfield 59, Miller 32

Sully Buttes 35, Ipswich 33

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38

Viborg-Hurley 53, Alcester-Hudson 23

Winner 46, Pierre 43

Yankton 46, Harrisburg 45

KELOLAND

No. 10 Viking Wrestling bests No. 21 Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — No. 10 Augustana wrestling defeated No. 21 Northern State in a Thursday night NSIC dual. The Vikings totaled 23 team points and saw seven wrestlers earn victories. Augustana moves to 3-3 overall and 3-0 in NSIC action. Northern State was handed its first NSIC dual loss of the year as the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
