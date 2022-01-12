ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'It looks bleak, honestly': Gloria Borger on Biden's push to pass voting rights bills

 3 days ago

CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger and former...

Fox News

Psaki mocked for saying Biden wasn't making 'human' comparison between GOP, segregationists in Atlanta speech

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was mocked for attempting to backpedal President Biden's widely-criticized speech linking political opponents of Democrat-backed voting bills on Capitol Hill to the nation's most infamous segregationists. During Friday's press briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy grilled Psaki over Biden's inflammatory remarks made in Atlanta attacking...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ben Jealous
Person
Gloria Borger
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
hngn.com

Joe Biden Urges Senate Democrats' Unification To Pass Voting Rights Bill; Mitch McConnell Rips the President's Speech

Joe Biden asked senators Tuesday, pounding his palm for emphasis, to fight against voter suppression by amending Senate rules to approve voting rights legislation that Republicans are stalling from debate and vote. In a speech aimed at reviving the struggle to enact federal voting rules and persuading skeptic Democrats of...
Reuters

Biden to push Senate rule change in bid to pass voting-rights law

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will begin an effort to weaken rules that allow a minority group of senators to kill proposed laws, arguing democracy is in peril unless new voting-rights legislation passes, the White House said. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday will speak in Atlanta, a city with a majority Black population and capital of the battleground state of Georgia, where Democrats won two crucial U.S. Senate seats in January 2021.
TODAY.com

Biden to address voting rights as Democrats push new bill ahead of midterms

President Joe Biden is taking his push for voting rights to Georgia to make an urgent appeal to protect the rights that he says are under attack. There is a pair of federal voting bills on the line that Democrats say would protect access to the ballot, including providing universal access to mail-in voting and making election day a federal holiday. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Jan. 11, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

What to expect as Biden pushes for voting rights bill in Atlanta

President Biden and Vice President Harris will speak in Atlanta today to drum up support for dropping the Senate filibuster rule in order to pass legislation to expand voting access. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what to expect from their speeches, why some allies won't be there, and what one activist says he would tell President Biden to do to get this legislation across the finish line.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
mediaite.com

Biden Jokes ‘I’m Insulted You Asked The Question!’ When Asked If He’s ‘Insulted’ Stacey Abrams is Skipping Speech

President Joe Biden half-joked that he was “insulted” when a reporter asked him about Stacey Abrams “skipping” his major voting rights speech in Atlanta. The president spoke to reporters as he departed the White House shortly before he and Vice President Kamala Harris were to speak at the Atlanta University Center Consortium on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, Georgia in support of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
ATLANTA, GA
