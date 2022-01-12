Photos Courtesy of Saltair

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MODEL AND ENTREPRENEUR ISKRA LAWRENCE LAUNCHES BODY CARE BRAND SALTAIR. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/...

MODEL AND ENTREPRENEUR ISKRA LAWRENCE LAUNCHES BODY CARE BRAND SALTAIR

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Model, Influencer and Entrepreneur Iskra Lawrence joins brand incubator, The Center, announcing the launch of her new body care brand, Saltair. The skincare inspired body care brand is designed for daily movement, awakening the skin and senses by way of exotic botanicals and skin-loving, advanced ingredients, allowing all a daily ritual of self-care.
